With as many as 25 Razorback prospects hitting the Hill for the WooPigNic, it was a quiet night for Chad Morris and his new staff. Quiet doesn't mean bad by any means but with as many as five prospects on commitment watch last night, fans were a little disappointed to come away with no new commitments after a big week that tacked on two more 4-star defensive ends. There are still plenty of takeaways from the event that should give fans reasons to be hopeful: