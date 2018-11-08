CLASS OF 2019 RANKINGS: Rivals250 | State | Position | Team CLASS OF 2020 RANKINGS: Rivals250 | State | Position

TAKE TWO: Can Alabama bring five-star RB Trey Sanders back into the fold? Recruiting is really heating up with the Early Signing Period exactly six weeks away. Many top committed prospects are visiting other programs, either to further evaluate their options or to just have fun. We look at a dozen prospects in the South and break down exactly how worried fanbases should be heading into the home stretch.

Gregory Brooks Jr. has been committed to Mississippi State since June 23, and when he committed to the Bulldogs, he chose them over the Arkansas Razorbacks. This weekend, he and his family will be in Fayetteville to visit Arkansas. The Razorbacks are putting together a strong class under Chad Morris and Brooks is a major target. Mississippi State is still the leader, but the gap between them and Arkansas is tight. This visit could swing things — it is that important. Verdict: Moderate concern

Florida State commit Kalen Deloach took an official visit to Michigan last weekend and the visit went extremely well. The Wolverines are a threat to the Seminoles. Auburn had him on campus in September and the Tigers are still in pursuit. Alabama has quietly recruited Deloach and he will be in Tuscaloosa later this fall for an official visit. LSU is another program that is working to get him on campus.

The official visit to Florida State comes in December, and the Seminoles may have a little work to do to get this one wrapped up. Auburn and Michigan sent coaches to see Deloach play this season and Florida State did not. Michigan may be the biggest threat today. Verdict: Moderate concern

Ole Miss played South Carolina last weekend, but Rebel commit Jerrion Ealy was not in Oxford, he was on the Clemson campus. He saw the Tigers hang 77 points on Louisville. The two-sport star is committed to Ole Miss to play football and baseball, but Clemson has quietly become a real threat. Alabama is in this as well and he will be visiting the Crimson Tide this weekend.

Ealy is a special athlete who is likely to be selected in the first round of the MLB Draft next June. Based on the chatter behind the scenes, he seems to looking at his options a little more than he once was. Verdict: Moderate concern

Since five-star defensive lineman Christopher Hinton visited Georgia a few weeks ago, there has been talk about the Bulldogs being a threat to the Wolverines. Hinton has no plan to visit Athens again, nor does he plan to take anymore official visits. His name still comes up about potential flips for Kirby Smart, but Jim Harbaugh and Michigan don't have to worry here. Verdict: No worries

Auburn played Texas A&M. Tennessee played Charlotte. Owen Pappoe is committed to Auburn. Which game do you think he attended last weekend? Most would guess Auburn, but no, he was in Knoxville. The Vols are making this one interesting.

Auburn’s win over Texas A&M was a big one, but there are questions about the Auburn staff and Tennessee is looking to take full advantage of this situation. Will Georgia get back involved too? He is expected in Athens this weekend. This one is getting interesting. Verdict: Start sweating it

Is LSU a threat to Auburn for five-star wide receiver George Pickens? He was back in Baton Rouge for the second time this season for the Alabama game, so those Tigers may be in this a little more than most thought. Alabama is still viewed as the biggest threat and Pickens is expected in Tuscaloosa for the Iron Bowl. Pickens was the first 2019 commit for Auburn, and they are still viewed as the favorite, but this one is not over. Verdict: Moderate concern

The question right now around Taulia Tagovailoa is will he take official visits? He was at LSU over the weekend for the Alabama game, he has visited Tennessee and schools are going to continue to pursue him until he signs his letter of intent. It is still hard seeing the Rivals250 quarterback sign with any other program than the Crimson Tide at this point. If he takes an official visit to LSU or Tennessee, then things could change, but for now, we still feel Alabama is in a great spot. Verdict: No worries

LSU commit Kardell Thomas has taken official visits to Florida State and Penn State, and he is likely to visit USC and maybe Oklahoma too, but he is a strong LSU commit. He is planning to take all five official visits, but he may be the strongest commitment on this list. Thomas is going to play for LSU. Verdict: No worries

What really started to raise eyebrows was when Alabama commit Brandon Turnage said he would not sign during the Early Signing Period a few months ago. He has changed that and he now plans to sign in December, but there is still some reason for concern in Tuscaloosa. He will sign after he takes official visits to Alabama, Nebraska and Ole Miss. He was in Oxford for the South Carolina game last weekend and there is some talk about Ole Miss having a real chance to flip this one. He has family connections to Ole Miss, it is an in-state school and the Rebels have been working hard for this one. The Huskers will give it a shot too. Verdict: Moderate concern

Travon Walker showed up at South Carolina two weeks ago. He then took an official visit to Florida over the weekend. He is still thinking about taking official visits to Alabama, Clemson and possibly Tennessee. The Georgia commit plans to sign in December and all signs still point to him ending up in Athens. He is in constant contact with Tray Scott, Kirby Smart and the Bulldog coaching staff. This is one we don’t see changing. Verdict: No worries

The Alabama staff does not lose too many recruits that they want. Rivals100 defensive back Christian Williams is taking a hard look at LSU though and the Tigers should be taken seriously. Williams does not say too much about his recruitment, but there seems to be some level of confidence in Baton Rouge. Williams plans to take official visits to each school, so this one is not over yet. LSU is definitely making this one more interesting than many thought it would be a couple of months ago. Verdict: Moderate concern