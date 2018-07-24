FAYETTEVILLE – Several pieces of Arkansas’ heralded 2017 signing class have transferred this offseason.

Speaking to the local media for the first time since the Razorbacks’ runner-up finish at the 2018 College World Series, head coach Dave Van Horn confirmed that two of the top recruits in last year’s class have left the program.

Cole Turney and Bryce Bonnin were widely viewed as professional prospects coming out of high school before deciding to come to school as part of Arkansas' third-ranked class in the country by Perfect Game.

Neither player had the same level of success as fellow freshmen Heston Kjerstad and Casey Martin, but both were in the top 35 on Baseball America's list of the top freshmen in the country before the season.

Van Horn praised Turney for his power, even comparing him to Chad Spanberger before the season. However, offseason shoulder surgery limited him to only nine plate appearances, in which he struck out six times, walked twice and was robbed of a home run.

Those struggles have followed Turney to summer ball with the Lakeshore Chinooks of the Northwoods League. He is hitting .168 in 107 at bats with four home runs and 60 strikeouts, leading to his decision to transfer to a junior college.

“Talking with Cole, he needs confidence,” Van Horn said. “Hopefully he can go somewhere and get in the lineup every day. I think that will be big for him.”

Bonnin was a two-way standout at Barbers Hill High in Mont Belvieu, Texas, who first emerged as a professional prospect at shortstop before bursting onto the scene as a pitcher.

After turning down the Chicago Cubs, who took him in the 26th round of the MLB Draft, he tried to play both positions in fall ball, but really struggled. He and Van Horn agreed that his best role was as a pitcher and showed flashes of his potential in limited action.

In 11 appearances, Bonnin posted a 4.26 ERA in 19 innings, striking out 16 batters with 12 walks. Excluding his lone start against Kent State, he had a 3.77 ERA in 14 1/3 innings out of the bullpen.

Van Horn said he might not end up a junior college, but that would be best because he has a lot of talent and arm strength. He just needs to throw strikes more consistently.

“He sees himself as a starter and we saw him as a reliever,” Van Horn said. “In my opinion, he needs to go to a junior college and they put him on the mound so he can pitch.”

Hunter Milligan also won’t pitch for the Razorbacks in 2019. An in-state product from Greenbrier, Ark., the left-hander made a couple of midweek starts and one relief appearance early in the season – allowing two earned runs in four innings – before the shoulder issue that forced him to have surgery his senior year of high school flared up.

“I think he was told a couple days ago it looks like he’s going to need some surgery,” Van Horn said. “I think what he’s going to do is have surgery and do his rehab back at home and maybe go to school closer to home and do all his rehab there.”

Depending on how the rehab goes, Van Horn left the door open for a possible return down the road, but he won’t be able to pitch anywhere next season.

Speaking at a Razorback Club meeting earlier this month, Van Horn also revealed infielder Easton Murrell was likely transferring to a junior college. He got a look at third base early in the season, coming off the bench in seven appearances and going 1 for 8 (.125) with four runs scored, an RBI and five free passes – three walks and two hit by pitches.

Another heralded prospect who won’t be back next year is Jackson Rutledge. The hard-throwing right-hander from St. Louis announced in May that he was transferring to junior-college powerhouse San Jacinto.

Despite struggling with his command – 11 walks and five wild pitches – Rutledge posted a 3-1 record with one save and a 3.45 ERA in 15 2/3 innings last season.

“(He) probably wasn’t real happy he didn’t make the travel squad,” Van Horn said. “He wants to be a starter; there’s a lot (that goes) into that. I probably can’t tell you all of it because there’s always more than we can tell you.”

It's common for high-profile recruits such as these to leave a big Division I program like Arkansas following their freshman year, especially if they don’t get a lot of playing time. The typical move is to a junior college so they are eligible for the next MLB Draft.