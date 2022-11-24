FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. — Thanksgiving is a time for family, food and most importantly football. There are a slew of good games scheduled today, from the college ranks to the NFL. There are some former Hogs suiting up for NFL teams on the holiday slate. Here's a list of all of those guys.

Detroit Lions: Offensive linemen Frank Ragnow and Dan Skipper, DB Jerry Jacobs

The Lions drafted Ragnow in the first round of the 2018 NFL Draft, and he has been a mainstay on the offensive line going into his fifth season with the program. At one point, Ragnow was the highest-paid center in the NFL, before the Philadelphia Eagles' center Jason Kielce signed a one-year deal worth $500,000 more. Skipper has been somewhat of an NFL journeyman since leaving Fayetteville in 2016, making stops in Denver, Dallas, New England, Houston, Las Vegas, and Detroit. He made his first start with the Lions on Sept. 18, 2022. Jacobs transferred to Arkansas from Arkansas State heading into the 2020 season, and appeared in four games for the Hogs. He racked up 17 tackles, including one for loss, before opting out of the remainder of the season, a decision he said he "one thousand percent" regretted. The Lions are currently playing the Buffalo Bills, who feature no former Razorbacks on their roster, on CBS.

Dallas Cowboys: Offensive lineman Jason Peters

Peters is the longest-tenured Razorback still in the NFL today. He has played 19 seasons, most of which were with the Philadelphia Eagles. He was undrafted out of college in 2004, but was picked up by the Bills, where he stayed for four seasons. He was then traded to the Eagles, where he spent 11 seasons. He won Super Bowl LII with the Eagles. In 2021, Peters signed with the Bears, where he started 15 games. Following the season, he was released and signed with the Cowboys and was placed on the practice squad. He was elevated to the active roster on Sept. 26. The Cowboys are scheduled to play the New York Giant at 3:30 p.m. on Thanksgiving. The Giants do not have any former Razorbacks on their active roster, but they do have Jamie Gillan at punter, who played for the University of Arkansas-Pine Bluff, and Tanner Hudson at tight end, who played for Southern Arkansas.

New England Patriots: TE Hunter Henry, DL Deatrich Wise, Jr.

Henry and Wise were both at Arkansas primarily during the Bret Bielema years, with Wise coming to Arkansas in 2012 and Henry coming in 2013. Henry was drafted in the second round of the 2016 NFL Draft by the San Diego (now Los Angeles) Chargers, and battled injuries before he joined the Patriots in 2021. The Patriots drafted Wise in the fourth round of the 2017 NFL Draft. Going into his fifth season with the team, he has recorded 172 tackles, 17 sacks, deflected five passes, forced two fumbles and recovered one. The Patriots will play the Minnesota Vikings in the nightcap on Thanksgiving night. Kickoff is scheduled for 7:20 p.m. on NBC.

Minnesota Vikings: Defensive lineman T.J. Smith