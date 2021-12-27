Four-star 2023 WR Karmello English setting visits outside Alabama

Watching 2023 receiver Karmello English in action, one gets the sense that we are seeing a master craftsman developing. The four-star talent proved to be one of the best receiving targets in the nation during the 2021 season and that notion is supported by 10 SEC offers, but some Big 12 and Big Ten programs are making an impact with their recruiting pitches.

If the opportunity was missed to see Phenix City’s (Ala.) Central High School this fall, English put on a show. Working against 7A defenses, English secured 70 passes for 1,059 yards posting 18 scores on the board. Rounding out his game, he carried the rock six times for 65 yards making two more trips into the end zone. Showcasing the speed on special teams, seven kicks were return 139 yards and one punt was carried 61 yards with 22 total touchdowns on the stat sheet.

Pushing his offers to 16, Arkansas, West Virginia and Kentucky have been the most recent to get on board. Between the offers and interest English reports regular contact with Clemson, Ohio State, Oklahoma and Arkansas.

When time allowed for English to step away from his Red Devils squad on Saturdays, successful trips were taken to Alabama and Auburn, and to Clemson. At a recent Gas Crew Elite 7v7 event, English reflected on his time in South Carolina.

“It went well,” English said. “Being around the coaching staff and their receivers’ coach (Tyler Grisham), it was really chill and laid back.”

Pulling English away from the top in-state programs may prove to be very challenging, but the Rivals100 prospect is listening. Heading into the New Year, possible 2022 stops include Penn State, Arkansas, Mississippi State and West Virginia.

Speaking on his interest in the Nittany Lions, English stated, “Their program, their ball movement, and how they run their offense, everyone touches the ball.”

On why English is high on the Hogs, he said, “The way they lay everything out and how they explain everything. They are not just telling me what I want to hear, they are telling me about the dream. Everything is up front.”

The names on English’s offer sheet are impressive and one can expect that list to grow. English has the blazing speed wanted in a receiver and adds to it with a running back’s field vision and willingness to lower the shoulder for extra yards. When the ball is in the air his hardwood talents come through high pointing the ball with a catch radius that spans throughout his zip code.