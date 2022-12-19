FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. -- After losing multiple high school commitments on Sunday, the Hogs got even more bad news on Monday, as four-star athlete Micah Tease announced he would be decommitting from the Razorbacks.

The 5-foot-11-inch, 178-pound recruit committed to Arkansas on July 4 of this year. He also held offers from a plethora of other programs, including his home state schools Oklahoma and Oklahoma State.

Rivals ranks Tease as the No. 3 player in the state of Oklahoma and No. 7 in the country at his position.

Prior to the start of the early signing period, Tease had taken an unofficial visit to Texas A&M with former Arkansas wide receiver Ketron Jackson last weekend.

The Tulsa native was recruited to Arkansas by wide receivers coach Kenny Guiton. His decommitment leaves just one wide receiver in the 2023 class in Moody, Alabama, product Davion Dozier.