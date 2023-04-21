The 6-foot-4, 260-pound edge rusher joins four-star cornerback Jaden Allen as recruits who called the Hogs so far on Friday.

Collins, who is a product of Little Rock Mills High School, made the announcement via Instagram Live.

The recruiting train rolls on for Sam Pittman and the Arkansas coaching staff, as four-star defensive end Charleston Collins committed to the Razorbacks on Friday.

Collins has held an offer from Arkansas for over a year, first reporting the Razorbacks' interest on April 16, 2022. He also holds offers from LSU, Alabama, Georgia and others.

Last season for Mills High School, Collins racked up 101 tackles, including eight sacks. He also forced five fumbles and intercepted one pass.

One factor in Collins' recruitment was his believed interest in playing with fellow four-star athlete Crutchfield of Pine Bluff. The two had taken multiple trips to schools together, even visiting LSU as late as Thursday with the Friday commitment date pending.

Collins had at one point been thought to be an LSU lean, as he was on hand when the Tigers upset Alabama in Baton Rouge last season. He — along with Crutchfield — had also taken a visit to Auburn recently, where fans believed their Tigers had a leg up.

“There’s so much that I can say about that visit,” Collins told Rivals’ Adam Gorney after his Auburn visit. “It honestly has been one of my best. I was able to get the full experience of their program, i met with some of the alumni and got an overall grasp of their culture.”

In the end, though, the Razorbacks won out for his commitment.

Collins joins fellow four-star defensive end Kavion Henderson from Leeds, Alabama, and defensive tackle Dion Stutts of Memphis as commitments in the 2024 class along the defensive line.