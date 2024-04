New Arkansas basketball head coach John Calipari has picked up his third commitment for the 2024 high school recruiting class, as four-star wing Billy Richmond made his pledge to the Razorbacks according to multiple reports on Friday.

Richmond, a 6-foot-6 forward out of Atlanta, Georgia, initially committed to Calipari and the Wildcats on December 21, 2023. He originally chose the Wildcats over the likes of Alabama, UConn, Kansas, Louisville, Miami, and others.

The news comes shortly after Richmond began his visit with the Razorbacks on Wednesday evening. He was on campus with fellow 2024 prospect and five-star point guard Boogie Fland, who committed to the Hogs on Thursday.