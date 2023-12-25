The Hoover, Alabama, native has had a quiet recruitment, and the Hogs won out. He posted the announcement on his X (formerly Twitter) account.

While everyone’s eyes are on the transfer portal, Arkansas picked up a massive commitment from the high school ranks as 2024 linebacker Bradley Shaw committed to the Hogs on Christmas Day.

The Arkansas coaches offered Shaw on Sept. 14, 2022 and he took his official visit to Fayetteville on the weekend of June 19.

He made another stop at Arkansas the weekend the Hogs squared off against BYU with his teammate and now fellow commit, three-star cornerback Jeremy “JuJu” Cook.

Shaw chose Arkansas over a late push from Clemson, Notre Dame, Auburn, Alabama and others.

It’s worth noting Shaw is set to play in the NBC All-American Bowl in San Antonio, Texas, on Jan. 6, 2024.

He’ll be there with three fellow Arkansas commits: four-star cornerback Selman Bridges, four-star defensive end Charleston Collins and Cabot punter Sam Dubwig.

With Shaw’s commitment, Arkansas is likely done in the high school ranks at linebacker, as the Hogs have three in the class in three-stars Wyatt Simmons and Justin Logan in addition to Shaw.