Arkansas has gone into Mississippi and landed a four-star prospect to their 2024 recruiting class. Ocean Springs (Miss.) St. Martin wide receiver Noreel White announced for the Razorbacks over a host of offers from other SEC programs. White becomes the third member of Sam Pittman's early 2024 haul. He joins four-star defensive end Kavion Henderson and three-star defensive tackle Dion Sutts, setting the foundation for Arkansas to make some noise this cycle. Rivals.com caught up with White to get more insight on his commitment to the Razorbacks. *****

IN HIS OWN WORDS

Why Arkansas: The love from everyone," White told Rivals about what stood out about the Razorbacks. "As soon as I got (to campus), they made me feel like i belong in the program." Their pitch: "Making sure i play both sides (of the ball)," said White. "That's what I always wanted to do at the next level and it gives more film for NFL scouts to observe me on." Relationship with Marcus Woodson: "He's kind of like my uncle," White said. "He grew up with my dad. He’s from the same place that I'm from, so we clicked instantly."

WHAT IT MEANS

Arkansas was able to go into enemy terrirory and come away with a blue-chip prospect out of the Magnolia State. LSU, Mississippi State, and Ole Miss were all involved in White's recruimtent, but the Razorbacks found away to win a key SEC recruiting battle. Co-defensive coordinator Marcus Woodson led the way on the trail, ultimately sealing the deal for Arkansas. The opportunity to potentially play wide receiver and defensive back also played an important role in White opting to shut things down in his recruitment. Now, his attention has turned to recruiting Rivals250 athlete and fellow Mississippi prospect Daniel Hill - who can also play either side of the ball - to Fayetteville with him.

RIVALS REACTS