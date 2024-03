The Arkansas coaching staff is set to host several visitors next weekend, as the NCAA dead period is set to end at midnight Sunday.

One of those visitors is a recruit the Hogs have a bit of a history with. Marcus Wimberly is a four-star safety from Bauxite who previously committed to the Razorbacks, and he is set to visit Fayetteville on Friday.

He told Hawgbeat that he's excited to get back to the UA campus and continue talking to the Razorbacks coaching staff. Arkansas is different than other schools that have been recruiting him, as it's the home state team.