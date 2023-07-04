The fireworks went off for Bethel-Roman around 4 p.m. CT, when he made the announcement on his Twitter account.

A third wide receiver has entered the fold for the Razorbacks’ 2024 class as four-star Ashton Bethel-Roman committed to Arkansas on Tuesday.

The Missouri City, Texas, native is currently ranked the No. 223 player in the nation, No. 43 in the state of Texas and No. 34 wide receiver in the country according to Rivals.

Bethel-Roman committed to Arkansas over offers from Oregon, Texas Tech, Baylor and others. He took official visits to Arkansas, Oregon and Texas Tech. Bethel-Roman said after his visit to Fayetteville that he enjoyed the family atmosphere at Arkansas.

"I felt like part of the family here," Bethel-Roman said on June 25. "I like the people around here. I don't really care for a big environment. Like how do I explain it? A big city? I don't really care about that. I just care about the organization and the family around it. Coach Pittman, he had it."

As far as wide receivers go, it'd be hard for position coach Kenny Guiton to do much better than he has so far in this class. He's got three wide receivers loaded up in the class of 2024 in four-star Courtney Crutchfield and three-star CJ Brown in addition to Bethel-Roman.

Bethel-Roman is the son of former NFL safety Mark Roman and former LSU track star Ashley Bethel-Roman. In addition to football, he participates in track, running the 4x100 relay, the 4x200 relay, the SMR 1600 meter and long jump.

There are now three recruits from the state of Texas committed to Arkansas in the 2024 class with defensive backs Ahkhari Johnson and Jaden Allen joining Bethel-Roman.

