FAYETTEVILLE — It’s not uncommon for children, especially in the south, to learn about football from their father.

ESPN senior writer Ryan McGee, Wednesday’s guest speaker at the Northwest Arkansas Touchdown Club, was no different, but he didn’t get it from quite the same perspective as most fans.

His father, Jerry McGee, was an college football official, serving as a field judge in the ACC for about three decades.

McGee joked that he learned how to cuss my listening to fans yell things at his dad during games, but it also led to him experiencing a lot of cool things and compiling quite the collection of stories.

Before heading to Fayetteville for the Touchdown Club, he asked his father if he had any memories of calling Arkansas games and he said the last one he did was the 2008 Cotton Bowl. His father described Missouri’s 38-7 win over the Razorbacks as an “ugly game” and remembered that Reggie Herring was the interim coach, but said the “Arkansas crowd was great.”

The best story, though, was his interaction with Arkansas’ legendary coach and athletics director, the late Frank Broyles, leading up to the Cotton Bowl.

“The most important thing is the night before the game, your step-mother and I went dancing with Frank Broyles and (long-time Baylor coach) Grant Team was there,” Jerry told his son in a text message. “Frank Broyles was a dancing machine.”

When McGee asked his father if it was okay to share that with the Touchdown Club, he said absolutely and added to the story.

“Seriously, he was a dancing machine,” Jerry said. “I got tired and sat down. So did Grant Teaff. So Coach Broyles was happy to dance with everyone’s wives.”

That led to this great exchange…

Ryan: “Dad, are you sure? He would have been 84 that night.”

Jerry: “But on the dance floor, he was 22.”