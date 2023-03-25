In the final installment of the ‘Freshman Tracker’, we take a look at how some of the best first-year players’ seasons have ended, accolades they received, and where they project in the upcoming NBA Draft.



1. Brandon Miller, Alabama

Season averages: 19.1 points, 8.2 rebounds, 2.1 assists Analysis: Miller definitely holds the spot for the top freshman in the country in the 2022-23 season, and there’s really no argument to be made otherwise. The former five-star wing rounded up a bunch of awards including SEC Player and Rookie of the Year, and he was a consensus All-American selection. Miller is currently projected to be selected in the top five of the 2023 NBA Draft.

*****

2. Kyle Filipowski, Duke

Season averages: 15.1 points, 9.0 rebounds, 1.6 assists Analysis: Filipowski, while ranked No. 5 in the 2022 Rivals150, was the third-highest ranked recruit in the Blue Devils’ freshman class. That didn’t stop him from being the most impactful out of the bunch, however. The former five-star earned second-team All-ACC honors and took home the conference's Rookie of the Year Award. Filipowski is projected anywhere from late first to early second round in the upcoming draft.

*****

3. Keyonte George, Baylor

Season averages: 15.3 points, 4.2 rebounds, 2.8 assists Analysis: George cooled off a lot in March, but still took home the Big 12 Rookie of the Year Award. The former five-star started every game for the Bears this past season and showed that he was one of the best scorers in the freshman class on a team that earned a No. 3 seed in the NCAA tournament. George is project to be a lottery pick in the upcoming draft.

*****

4. Gradey Dick, Kansas

Season averages: 14.7 points, 4.9 rebounds, 1.6 assists Analysis: During Dick’s freshman season in a loaded Big 12, he ended the year with second-team All-Big 12 honors and also made the league's All-Freshman team. The former five-star ended the year with impressive shooting splits of 44/40/85 and really showcased an all-around skillset. The 6-foot-8 wing is projected to be a lottery pick in the upcoming draft.

*****

5. Taylor Hendricks, UCF

Season averages: 15.1 points, 7.0 rebounds, 1.7 blocks Analysis: Hendricks was definitely the biggest stock riser out of the freshman class nationally. The former four-star forward was ranked No. 65 nationally in the 2022 Rivals150 and has played his way into a likely lottery selection in the upcoming draft due to his game on both ends and the ability to stretch the floor at his height.

*****

6. Brice Sensabaugh, Ohio State

Season averages: 16.3 points, 5.4 rebounds, 1.2 assists Analysis: Sensabaugh was named to the All-Big Ten Freshman team after being ranked No. 69 nationally a year ago by Rivals. The 6-foot-6 wing shot over 40-percent from the outside during his time in Columbus, and has found himself in the middle of the first round on various draft boards.

*****

7. Anthony Black, Arkansas

Season averages: 12.8 points, 5.1 rebounds, 3.9 assists Analysis: Black was one of the more impressive two-way players in the country, having a huge impact on both ends of the court. His size, handle, and ability to defend and impact the game without scoring has him looking at a lottery pick projection in the upcoming draft. Black was a member of the SEC All-Freshman team this season.

*****

8. Cason Wallace, Kentucky

Season averages: 11.7 points, 3.7 rebounds, 4.3 assists Analysis: Wallace fought through injuries to end the season, but still started 32 games for the Wildcats, splitting guard position duties throughout the year. His ability to operate in pick-and-rolls as well as his motor and ability to defend multiple positions has helped him gain a lot of traction as an upcoming lottery pick. Wallace was another member of the SEC All-Freshman team.

*****

9. Jalen Hood-Schifino, Indiana

Season averages: 13.5 points, 4.1 rebounds, 3.7 assists Analysis: Hood-Schifino was consistent all season long for the Hoosiers, and took home the Big Ten Rookie of the Year honors and was a third-team All-Big Ten selection. The former five-star guard played a vital role on an Indiana team that was a No. 4 seed in the NCAA Tournament. He’s been creeping up draft boards and finds himself as high as the back end of the lottery in some projections.

*****

10. Jett Howard, Michigan