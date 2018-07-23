Ticker
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo('2018-07-23 15:49:07 -0500') }} football Edit

Froholdt ready to be leader on offense

Frfk03ld9uf69mxmyqse
Dale Zanine-USA TODAY Sports
Andrew Hutchinson • HawgBeat.com
@NWAHutch
Senior Staff Writer
Related
Related
{{ link.display_text }} |

ATLANTA – Football players from American Samoa have made the haka dance famous over the last couple of decades.Arkansas’ lone foreign-born player also has a pregame dance, but Hjalte Froholdt’s is ...

premium-icon
Premium Content

Subscribe today to read the full article and get everything Rivals has to offer.

  • Member-only message boards
  • Exclusive highlights and recruiting interviews
  • Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
  • Breaking recruiting news
trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}