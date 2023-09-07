The Arkansas Razorback men's basketball program officially released its non-conference schedule to the public last week. On Thursday, the dates for all of the conference matchups were released to complete the schedule.

Highlighting the non-conference slate is a matchup with Duke on Wednesday, Nov. 29. The Razorbacks are 2-2 all-time against the Blue Devils with the last meeting coming in the Elite Eight in 2022 when Duke beat the Razorbacks 78-69. Arkansas' last win against Duke was a 76-72 victory in the 1994 national championship.

The Hogs will also compete in the Battle 4 Atlantis in November. The field features North Carolina, Memphis, Michigan, Texas Tech, Villanova, Stanford and Northern Iowa.

Highlighting the home conference slate are Saturday matchups with Auburn and Kentucky. Arkansas split the series with Kentucky last season, with the road team winning each game.

Arkansas will also host Tennessee and LSU for a pair of intriguing midweek evening matchups.

Two of the final three games of the regular season for the Razorbacks will come on the road at Kentucky and Alabama.

Here's the full 2023-24 Arkansas men's basketball schedule.

Arkansas 2023-24 Men’s Basketball Schedule (as of Sept. 7, 2023)

Oct. 28 Purdue (Charity Exhibition)

Nov. 6 Alcorn State

Nov. 10 Gardner-Webb

Nov. 13 Old Dominion

Nov. 17 UNC Greensboro

Nov. 22 vs. Stanford (Battle 4 Atlantis, The Bahamas)

Nov. 23 vs. Memphis or Michigan (Battle 4 Atlantis, The Bahamas)

Nov. 24 vs. TBD (Battle 4 Atlantis, The Bahamas)

Nov. 29 Duke (SEC-ACC Challenge)

Dec. 4 Furman

Dec. 9 vs Oklahoma (Tulsa, Okla.)

Dec. 16 vs. Lipscomb (North Little Rock)

Dec. 21 Abilene Christian

Dec. 30 UNC Wilmington

Jan. 6 Auburn *

Jan. 10 at Georgia *

Jan. 13 at Florida *

Jan. 16 Texas A&M *

Jan. 20 South Carolina *

Jan. 24 at Ole Miss *

Jan. 27 Kentucky *

Jan. 31 at Missouri *

Feb. 3 at LSU *

Feb. 10 Georgia *

Feb. 14 Tennessee *

Feb. 17 at Mississippi State *

Feb. 20 at Texas A&M *

Feb. 24 Missouri *

Feb. 27 Vanderbilt *

Mar. 2 at Kentucky *

Mar. 6 LSU *

Mar. 9 at Alabama *

Mar. 13-17 SEC Tournament (Nashville, Tenn. – Bridgestone Arena)

Mar. 21-24 NCAA Tournament 1st & 2nd Rounds

Mar. 28-31 NCAA Tournament Regionals

April 6 & 8 NCAA Final Four (Phoenix, Ariz. – State Farm Stadium)