Full Arkansas basketball 2023-24 schedule released
The Arkansas Razorback men's basketball program officially released its non-conference schedule to the public last week. On Thursday, the dates for all of the conference matchups were released to complete the schedule.
Highlighting the non-conference slate is a matchup with Duke on Wednesday, Nov. 29. The Razorbacks are 2-2 all-time against the Blue Devils with the last meeting coming in the Elite Eight in 2022 when Duke beat the Razorbacks 78-69. Arkansas' last win against Duke was a 76-72 victory in the 1994 national championship.
The Hogs will also compete in the Battle 4 Atlantis in November. The field features North Carolina, Memphis, Michigan, Texas Tech, Villanova, Stanford and Northern Iowa.
Highlighting the home conference slate are Saturday matchups with Auburn and Kentucky. Arkansas split the series with Kentucky last season, with the road team winning each game.
Arkansas will also host Tennessee and LSU for a pair of intriguing midweek evening matchups.
Two of the final three games of the regular season for the Razorbacks will come on the road at Kentucky and Alabama.
Here's the full 2023-24 Arkansas men's basketball schedule.
Arkansas 2023-24 Men’s Basketball Schedule (as of Sept. 7, 2023)
Oct. 28 Purdue (Charity Exhibition)
Nov. 6 Alcorn State
Nov. 10 Gardner-Webb
Nov. 13 Old Dominion
Nov. 17 UNC Greensboro
Nov. 22 vs. Stanford (Battle 4 Atlantis, The Bahamas)
Nov. 23 vs. Memphis or Michigan (Battle 4 Atlantis, The Bahamas)
Nov. 24 vs. TBD (Battle 4 Atlantis, The Bahamas)
Nov. 29 Duke (SEC-ACC Challenge)
Dec. 4 Furman
Dec. 9 vs Oklahoma (Tulsa, Okla.)
Dec. 16 vs. Lipscomb (North Little Rock)
Dec. 21 Abilene Christian
Dec. 30 UNC Wilmington
Jan. 6 Auburn *
Jan. 10 at Georgia *
Jan. 13 at Florida *
Jan. 16 Texas A&M *
Jan. 20 South Carolina *
Jan. 24 at Ole Miss *
Jan. 27 Kentucky *
Jan. 31 at Missouri *
Feb. 3 at LSU *
Feb. 10 Georgia *
Feb. 14 Tennessee *
Feb. 17 at Mississippi State *
Feb. 20 at Texas A&M *
Feb. 24 Missouri *
Feb. 27 Vanderbilt *
Mar. 2 at Kentucky *
Mar. 6 LSU *
Mar. 9 at Alabama *
Mar. 13-17 SEC Tournament (Nashville, Tenn. – Bridgestone Arena)
Mar. 21-24 NCAA Tournament 1st & 2nd Rounds
Mar. 28-31 NCAA Tournament Regionals
April 6 & 8 NCAA Final Four (Phoenix, Ariz. – State Farm Stadium)