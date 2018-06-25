OMAHA, Neb. – Fans will have to wait at least another day before watching Arkansas play in its first College World Series finals in 39 years.

Game 1 of the championship series between the Razorbacks and Oregon State has been postponed to 6 p.m. Tuesday. Tickets and parking passes for Monday’s game can be used Tuesday. Fans should then continue to use tickets and passes corresponding to the game number, not the date.

It had originally been scheduled for the same time Monday, but heavy rain and thunderstorms moved into the area, preventing the game from being played. When it went into a delay, the sun was still shining down on TD Ameritrade Park.

However, about an hour after the first pitch was supposed to be thrown, the skies darkened and eventually opened up. It is the second time Arkansas has been postponed in Omaha, as its second game against Texas Tech was moved from Tuesday night to Wednesday afternoon last week.

“We made the right decision not starting it at 6 o’clock,” Arkansas head coach Dave Van Horn said. “The meteorologist who is one site said it was going to rain about 7 pretty good and he nailed it. Last time it didn’t quite happen, but this time it was right on schedule.”

The forecast looked encouraging leading up to the game, with the storms expected to move out of the area by 8 or 8:30 p.m., but Van Horn said the latest information indicated they wouldn’t be gone until 10 p.m. or even after midnight.

Although NCAA rules allow for Game 1 to start as late as 11 p.m., he said it was best to move the tournament back a day.

“With a wet field and playing that late and this being the championship… The next two to three days look really nice,” Van Horn said. “It’s probably best that we didn’t play tonight.”

One disadvantage to the games being pushed back is that Oregon State’s pitching staff gets an extra day of rest. Instead of going on four and three days’ rest, Luke Heimlich and Bryce Fehmel will get five and four days.

Van Horn said he spoke about that with his team before they left the ballpark and that they’d take it in stride.

“It’s all squared up is the way I look at it,” Van Horn said. “Let’s just see if we can win the series and play in some good conditions at a good time of day.

“I told them, you look down the road and 20 years from now, you’re not going to really remember all the rain delays and everything. You’re just going to remember the great experience you had an whether you won or lost.”

Oregon State head coach Pat Casey did not announce a starter ahead of the game, but it was revealed before the postponement that the Beavers were starting Heimlich, their ace.

He comes into the game with a 16-2 record, 2.80 ERA and 154 strikeouts in 125 1/3 innings this season. In two starts this College World Series, though, he has allowed eight earned runs on 10 hits in five innings, failing to get out of the third inning both times.

“He throws a fastball that kind of tunnels,” Van Horn said. “It looks the same as the slider. His slider is usually down. A lot of times it’s out of the zone and you’ve got to lay off of it. You’ve got to hunt that fastball down a little bit.”

Game 2 of the best-of-three series will start at 6 p.m. Wednesday, with the “if necessary” Game 3 to be played Thursday at a time yet to be determined.