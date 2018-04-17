WHO: No. 3 Arkansas (27-10, 10-5) vs. Missouri State (22-10, 5-1)

WHERE: Baum Stadium, Fayetteville (Ark.)

WHEN: Tuesday 6:30 (CDT)

TV: SEC Network+

Arkansas finishes its current homestand by welcoming the Missouri State Bears of the Missouri Valley Conference to Baum Stadium on Tuesday night.

The Razorbacks (27-10) have won eight of their last nine contests, including two of three from South Carolina at home last weekend. Arkansas dropped game one against the Gamecocks by loading the bases four times and failing to score a single run. Brilliant pitching powered the Hogs to a doubleheader shutout sweep on Saturday, allowing them to win another SEC series and hold steady inside the top-five. Arkansas leads the all-time series 53-26 and 17-9 under Dave Van Horn.

The Bears (22-10) were ranked heading into last weekend, but dropped out of the polls after suffering a dominant sweep in two straight games at the hands of No. 7 Oregon State. Missouri State lost by a combined score of 27-8 at home to the Beavers. They are, however, 5-1 in conference with the lone loss coming in a two-run defeat to Indiana State.

Freshman Caleb Bolden (3-0, 2.81 ERA) will take the mound for his third straight midweek start against MSU’s Austin Knight (1-0, 4.97 ERA).

Here are three things to know about the Bears:

The Bears have a familiar face in the infield.

Missouri State returns multiple players from last year’s squad that faced Arkansas, but infielder Jeremy Eierman is probably the most recognizable for Razorback fans. Eierman hit a massive two-run homer in last year’s 3-2 regional loss to MSU and went yard twice against the Hogs on May 17, 2016, finishing 5 for 5 with 4 RBIs. The 6-1 junior is batting .311 (second on the team) with 5 home runs (first on the team) and 28 RBIs (second on the team). His slugging percentage of .561 leads the Bear lineup.

Starter Austin Knight looks like a bend but don’t break pitcher.

Austin Knight has made six appearances and started in each of those, posting an ERA of 4.97 (next to last among consistent MSU starters) and throwing 25 strikeouts and 17 walks in 29 innings. Despite giving up at least 3 hits and 1 run in each of his outings, Knight holds a record of 1-0. He typically last approximate three to five innings, with his longest outing at seven and his shortest at three and a third. The 6-3 senior faced fellow SEC foe, Missouri, on April 10, giving up 5 runs on 5 hits in a little over three innings of work.

There is no love lost between these two proud programs.

Arkansas and Missouri State have had some blood battles, especially recently. Hog fans and players alike won’t soon forget the Bears ousting the Razorbacks from the regional last season, taking two of three from the hometown Hogs. All three regional matchups between the two were decided by one run. Missouri State earned a 5-4 victory in game one. Arkansas edged the Bears 11-10 in game two, but were eliminated 3-2 on the aforementioned Eierman home run. Adding fuel to the fire, Arkansas hired new hitting coach Nate Thompson away from Missouri State this past offseason. Expect tensions to run high on Tuesday night.