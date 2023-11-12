While Pittman said he isn't concerned about his job security moving forward, there is no doubt that the next two games will be critical for his team to perform better on both sides of the ball.

"They just physically whipped us in all phases of the game," Pittman said in his postgame press conference.

In year four of the Sam Pittman era, the Razorbacks will not be bowl eligible for the first time in his tenure. That result is courtesy of an all-around bad performance that left the Head Hog thinking his team was out-physicaled.

The Arkansas Razorbacks (3-7, 1-6 SEC) saw their postseason hopes vanish Saturday in a 48-10 loss to the Auburn Tigers at Reynolds Razorback Stadium in Fayetteville.

Overall Snapshot

A week removed from nearly totaling 500 yards of offense at Florida, the Razorbacks took a massive step back against Auburn. Interim offensive coordinator Kenny Guiton's group recorded just 255 yards of offense and one trash time touchdown from backup quarterback Jacolby Criswell.

KJ Jefferson threw for 116 yards and ran for 50, while no Arkansas pass catcher had more than 35 receiving yards and AJ Green led all running backs with three yards on two carries (not a typo).

The offensive line struggled with protection as usual, and that group allowed five sacks and 8.0 tackles for loss.

"We went back to where the protection wasn't any good," Pittman said. "Gave up five sacks. Couldn't run the ball. Got stymied running the football. Things we did well last week. I thought we had a really good week of practice and preparation. We felt really good going into the game."

First Half Snapshot

It might has well have been the Mississippi State game with Dan Enos still running the offense in the first half. The Hogs punted five times and had as many first downs as sacks allowed — four.

The Hogs were 1-for-9 on third downs and they averaged just 3.5 yards per play in the first 30 minutes of the game.

Jefferson had a tough first half through the air, as he completed just 6-of-12 passes for 66 yards. He did lead the Hogs with 37 rushing yards on 13 carries, despite taking four sacks.

It is worth noting that Rocket Sanders went down with what appeared to be a head injury at the 14:16 mark in the second quarter and he was seen on the sideline without his helmet after that point for the remainder of the half.

Tight end Nathan Bax was the only pass catcher to have multiple receptions in the first half. He caught two passes for 15 yards, while Andrew Armstrong led the team with 31 receiving yards on one catch.

Second Half Snapshot

The second half was much of the same for the Arkansas offense. The Hogs recorded just 145 yards of total offense and 60 of those yards came on one run by backup quarterback Jacolby Criswell, who entered the game at the 7:08 mark in the third quarter.

"We were down 41-3 and KJ is getting the heck beat out of him back there," Pittman said when asked why he turned to Criswell. "Obviously, I wanted to look at Jacolby, and I talked to KJ. I thought he went in there and played really well.

"I thought he played like what I thought he would, like how he's been practicing and things of that nature. The bottom line is it was seven minutes left in the third quarter, and we're down 41-3. KJ was bloodied up a little bit, and I wanted to see what Jacolby could do."

Criswell totaled a team-high 64 rushing yards on six carries and he was 2-of-4 through the air with 19 passing yards and an 11-yard touchdown connection with Isaac TeSlaa.

"Obviously he’s been the No. 2 guy all year, so it’s cool to see when he gets his opportunity to go out there and execute and do a really nice job, obviously running and throwing the ball," TeSlaa said of Criswell.

TeSlaa's three catches for 32 yards gave him the best receiving performance by a Razorback on Saturday.

Jefferson ended with 50 rushing yards on 15 carries and the next highest rusher was AJ Green's three rushing yards on two carries. Sanders did return to the game, but he didn't do much of anything as he finished with eight carries for zero yards.