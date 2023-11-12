Game Report: All-around bad performance for Hogs vs. Auburn
The Arkansas Razorbacks (3-7, 1-6 SEC) saw their postseason hopes vanish Saturday in a 48-10 loss to the Auburn Tigers at Reynolds Razorback Stadium in Fayetteville.
In year four of the Sam Pittman era, the Razorbacks will not be bowl eligible for the first time in his tenure. That result is courtesy of an all-around bad performance that left the Head Hog thinking his team was out-physicaled.
"They just physically whipped us in all phases of the game," Pittman said in his postgame press conference.
While Pittman said he isn't concerned about his job security moving forward, there is no doubt that the next two games will be critical for his team to perform better on both sides of the ball.
Offense
Overall Snapshot
A week removed from nearly totaling 500 yards of offense at Florida, the Razorbacks took a massive step back against Auburn. Interim offensive coordinator Kenny Guiton's group recorded just 255 yards of offense and one trash time touchdown from backup quarterback Jacolby Criswell.
KJ Jefferson threw for 116 yards and ran for 50, while no Arkansas pass catcher had more than 35 receiving yards and AJ Green led all running backs with three yards on two carries (not a typo).
The offensive line struggled with protection as usual, and that group allowed five sacks and 8.0 tackles for loss.
"We went back to where the protection wasn't any good," Pittman said. "Gave up five sacks. Couldn't run the ball. Got stymied running the football. Things we did well last week. I thought we had a really good week of practice and preparation. We felt really good going into the game."
First Half Snapshot
It might has well have been the Mississippi State game with Dan Enos still running the offense in the first half. The Hogs punted five times and had as many first downs as sacks allowed — four.
The Hogs were 1-for-9 on third downs and they averaged just 3.5 yards per play in the first 30 minutes of the game.
Jefferson had a tough first half through the air, as he completed just 6-of-12 passes for 66 yards. He did lead the Hogs with 37 rushing yards on 13 carries, despite taking four sacks.
It is worth noting that Rocket Sanders went down with what appeared to be a head injury at the 14:16 mark in the second quarter and he was seen on the sideline without his helmet after that point for the remainder of the half.
Tight end Nathan Bax was the only pass catcher to have multiple receptions in the first half. He caught two passes for 15 yards, while Andrew Armstrong led the team with 31 receiving yards on one catch.
Second Half Snapshot
The second half was much of the same for the Arkansas offense. The Hogs recorded just 145 yards of total offense and 60 of those yards came on one run by backup quarterback Jacolby Criswell, who entered the game at the 7:08 mark in the third quarter.
"We were down 41-3 and KJ is getting the heck beat out of him back there," Pittman said when asked why he turned to Criswell. "Obviously, I wanted to look at Jacolby, and I talked to KJ. I thought he went in there and played really well.
"I thought he played like what I thought he would, like how he's been practicing and things of that nature. The bottom line is it was seven minutes left in the third quarter, and we're down 41-3. KJ was bloodied up a little bit, and I wanted to see what Jacolby could do."
Criswell totaled a team-high 64 rushing yards on six carries and he was 2-of-4 through the air with 19 passing yards and an 11-yard touchdown connection with Isaac TeSlaa.
"Obviously he’s been the No. 2 guy all year, so it’s cool to see when he gets his opportunity to go out there and execute and do a really nice job, obviously running and throwing the ball," TeSlaa said of Criswell.
TeSlaa's three catches for 32 yards gave him the best receiving performance by a Razorback on Saturday.
Jefferson ended with 50 rushing yards on 15 carries and the next highest rusher was AJ Green's three rushing yards on two carries. Sanders did return to the game, but he didn't do much of anything as he finished with eight carries for zero yards.
Defense
Overall Snapshot
It's safe to say that Travis William's defense had a rough day for the second week in a row. After giving up 36 points to Florida a week ago, the Hogs gave up 48 points and 517 yard of offense to Auburn on Saturday.
The Tigers rushed for a whopping 354 yards, the most the Hogs have given up since Ole Miss ran for 463 yards against them on Nov. 19, 2022.
"We couldn't handle the edge on defense," Pittman said. "We tried different things out there, but any time they wanted to get on the edge, we couldn't handle the run. We didn't tackle well."
It'll be interesting to see the tackle grades on Pro Football Focus, because Pittman's assessment of the tackling issues seemed on point. It felt like any Auburn ball carrier was able to shed at least a tackle or two before going down.
"So, we've kind of gotten exposed the last couple of weeks in space," Pittman said. "It wasn't because we didn't work on it because we spent most of indy's tackling, but we knew we needed to emphasize what we didn't do well last week against Florida. We need to continue to work on it more because we weren't very good at tackling today."
Safety Alfahiym Walcott, linebacker Jaheim Thomas and linebacker Chris Paul Jr. all tied for the team lead with eight tackles. Arkansas had one team sack and 3.0 tackles for loss.
First Half Snapshot
Throughout this season, you've been able to point to the Arkansas defense and say it's done its part. That wasn't really the case against Auburn to start things off.
The Razorbacks surrendered 277 total yards and 28 points in the first two quarter. Seven of the 28 points came on a punt return for a touchdown, but the Tigers still averaged 7.1 yards per play and they had 16 first downs in the first half.
Payton Thorne was a one-man wrecking crew as he threw for 126 yards and one score while adding 79 yards and a touchdown on the ground.
Jayden Johnson had a team-high six tackles in the first half, but he was ejected in the second quarter for targeting. Dwight McGlothern had an interception that set the Razorbacks up for a 39-yard field goal from Cam Little, which was all the first half scoring for the Hogs.
Second Half Snapshot
Auburn did let its foot off the gas a little bit in the second half, but the Tigers still recorded 240 total yards of offense and 21 points.
Of those 240 yards, 203 came on the ground as the Tigers averaged 6.3 yards per carry in the final two quarters.
Auburn was 4-of-6 on fourth downs and it held the ball for 21:35 of the 30 total minutes in the second half.
Stats
Up Next
Next on the schedule for Arkansas is a 4-6 Florida International team that lost 40-6 to Middle Tennessee State on Saturday. Kickoff next Saturday is set for 6:30 p.m CT and it will be broadcast live from Fayetteville on ESPNU.