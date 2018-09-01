It is finally gameday for the Razorbacks. Here is everything you need to know about their game against Eastern Illinois...

Important Times

Hog Walk: 12:45 p.m.

Gates open: 1 p.m.

Kickoff: 3 p.m.

Television/Radio

TV: SEC Network

Online stream: WatchESPN

On the call: Dave Neal (play-by-play), DJ Shockley (analyst), Dawn Davenport (reporter)

Radio: Razorback/IMG Sports Network

On the call: Chuck Barrett (play-by-play), Quinn Grovey (analyst) Geno Bell (reporter)

Sirius/XM channel: 99/190

Weather

Kickoff (3 p.m.): 86 degrees, 0 percent chance of precipitation, winds SE 9 mph

Postgame (6 p.m.): 84 degrees, 0 percent chance of precipitation, winds SE 8 mph

EIU Players to Know

#8 Harry Woodbery and #11 Johnathan Brantley - EIU's quarterbacks, both expected to play

#23 Isaiah Johnson - Preseason all-conference running back (2017: 147 car., 683 yds., 5 TD)

#15 Alexander Hollis - Preseason all-conference wide receiver (2017: 47 rec., 694 yds., 7 TD)

#21 Mark Williams - Preseason all-conference cornerback, 2017 FCS Freshman All-American (2017: 49 tackles, 8 PBU, 3 INT)

#45 Joe Caputo - Linebacker, leading returning tackler (2017: 63 tackles, 6.5 TFL, 3 QBH, 3 PBU)

#7 Aaron Gooch - Wide receiver, second leading returning receiver (2017: 43 rec., 361 yds.)

Keys to the Game

This should be a cupcake game, but here are three things HawgBeat is looking for out of the Razorbacks today...

1. Smooth offense - With a completely different offensive scheme, it'll be important for Arkansas to show it has at least a decent grasp of what Chad Morris is trying to accomplish on offense. Can Cole Kelley or Ty Storey lead the Razorbacks down the field behind their shaky offensive line and put up a lot of points?



2. Forcing turnovers - We know John Chavis is going to bring pressure, but will that lead to turnovers? Against an Air Raid offense Saturday, the experienced secondary should have plenty of opportunities for interceptions, especially going against two quarterbacks new to Eastern Illinois.

3. No stupid mistakes - On paper, this is a team Arkansas should beat easily. The only real way the Panthers can stay in the game is if the Razorbacks shoot themselves in the foot with pre-snap penalties, missed assignments, poor ball security and other things they can control.

Predictions

Vegas: -35 (O/U 58.5) ... That equates to about Arkansas 47, Eastern Illinois 12.

ESPN FPI: Arkansas has a 98.3 percent chance to win.

S&P+: Arkansas 44, Eastern Illinois 13

Andrew Hutchinson: Arkansas 41, Eastern Illinois 10

Nikki Chavanelle: Arkansas 45, Eastern Illinois 17