It is once again gameday for the Razorbacks. Here is everything you need to know about their final home game against LSU...

Important Times

Gates open: 4:30 p.m.

Kickoff: 6:30 p.m.

Television/Radio

TV: SEC Network

Online stream: WatchESPN

On the call: Tom Hart (play-by-play), Jordan Rodgers (analyst), Cole Cubelic (reporter)

Radio: Razorback/IMG Sports Network

On the call: Chuck Barrett (play-by-play), Quinn Grovey (analyst) Geno Bell (reporter)

Sirius/XM channel: 94/190

Weather

Kickoff (6 p.m.): 36 degrees, 0 percent chance of precipitation, winds S 5 mph

Postgame (10 p.m.): 32 degrees, 0 percent chance of precipitation, winds SSE 5 mph

LSU Players to Know

#2 Justin Jefferson - Leading receiver, younger brother of former Tigers Jordan and Rickey (2018: 36 rec., 552 yds., 2 TD)

#4 Nick Brossette - Leading rusher, senior (2018: 158 car., 702 yds., 10 TD)

#9 Joe Burrow - Graduate transfer QB from Ohio State (2018: 53.5 percent, 1,728 yds., 6 TD, 4 INT, 243 rush yds., 4 TD)

#9 Grant Delpit - Starting SS, leads SEC in interceptions this year (2018: 57 tackles, 8.5 TFL, 4 sacks, 5 INT, 4 PBU, 4 QBH)

#29 Greedy Williams - Starting CB, led SEC in interceptions last year (2018: 27 tackles, 5 PBU, 2 INT)

#40 Devin White - Starting LB, fourth-leading tackler in SEC, second last year (2018: 84 tackles, 7 TFL, 1 sack, 6 QBH, 4 PBU)

#90 Rashard Lawrence - Very disruptive DE (2018: 40 tackles, 4.5 TFL, 1 sack, 2 PBU)

Keys to the Game

Here are three things HawgBeat is looking for out of the Razorbacks today...

1. Stop the run - The Tigers don't have a Leonard Fournette or Derrius Guice, but they still want to run the ball in order to open up the passing game. If the Razorbacks can shut down LSU's run game and make it one-dimensional, it bodes well for them because Burrow hasn't really been asked to go win games with his arm.

2. Be creative - SEC Network analyst Tim Tebow said Friday that he thought Chad Morris' offensive game plan against Alabama, which resulted in 31 points, was the best he's seen all year. It will probably need to be creative once again against LSU's stout defense, which means finding ways to pass the ball to your running backs (Rakeem Boyd) and tight ends (Cheyenne O'Grady), especially considering how talented the Tigers' secondary is.

3. Solid special teams - It's going to be very, very cold and neither team throws the ball particularly well. That means we could see a low-scoring game (the Vegas O/U is just 48.5), so field position will be at a premium. Arkansas has been solid as of late, but can't slip back into its old ways of giving up huge plays on special teams.

Predictions



Vegas: +12 (O/U 48.5) ... That equates to about LSU 30, Arkansas 18.

ESPN FPI: LSU has a 85.1 percent chance to win.

S&P+: LSU 32, Arkansas 22

Andrew Hutchinson (preseason): LSU 21, Arkansas 17

Andrew Hutchinson (updated): LSU 27, Arkansas 17

Nikki Chavanelle: LSU 34, Arkansas 17