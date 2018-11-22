It is almost gameday for the Razorbacks. Here is everything you need to know about their season finale at Missouri, nicknamed "The Battle Line Rivalry"...

Important Times

Gates open: Noon

Kickoff: 1:30 p.m.

Television/Radio

TV: CBS

On the call: Carter Blackburn (play-by-play), Aaron Taylor (analyst), Rick Neuheisel (analyst) John Schriffen (reporter)

Radio: Razorback/IMG Sports Network

On the call: Chuck Barrett (play-by-play), Quinn Grovey (analyst) Geno Bell (reporter)

XM channel: 190

Weather

Kickoff (1 p.m.): 49 degrees, 85 percent chance of precipitation, winds S 16 mph

Postgame (5 p.m.): 48 degrees, 50 percent chance of precipitation, winds S 15 mph

Missouri Players to Know

#2 DeMarkus Acy - Starting CB, team leader in interception (2018: 23 tackles, 9 PBU, 3 INT)

#3 Drew Lock - Top-3 QB in SEC history in passing yards and passing TDs (2018: 63.1 percent, 2,904 yds., 23 TD, 8 INT, 4 rush TD)

#5 Terry Beckner Jr. - Starting DT, team leader in TFLs (2018: 28 tackles, 9.5 TFLs, 2 sacks, 4 QBH, 1 PBU)

#12 Johnathon Johnson - Leading receiver (2018: 48 rec., 536 yds., 4 TD)

#16 Damarea Crockett - Second leading rusher (2018: 147 car., 709 yds., 7 TD)

#21 Christian Holmes - Starting CB, tied for team lead in PBUs (2018: 27 tackles, 9 PBU, 2 INT)

#24 Terez Hall - Starting WLB, team leader in sacks (2018: 68 tackles, 7 TFLs, 4 sacks, 7 QBH, 1 PBU, 1 FF)

#34 Larry Rountree III - Leading rusher (2018: 169 car., 893 yds., 10 TD)

#47 Cale Garrett - Starting MLB, leading tackler (2018: 98 tackles, 5.5 TFL, 1 sack, 6 QBH)

#81 Albert Okwuegbunam - Finalist for Mackey Award, questionable with injury (2018: 43 rec., 466 yds., 6 TD)

Keys to the Game

Here are three things HawgBeat is looking for out of the Razorbacks today...

1. Slow down Lock - Arkansas is down two starters in the secondary, but must find a way to slow down one of the most prolific passers in SEC history.

2. Make explosive plays - Because the Razorbacks likely can hope to only slow down Lock, they'll need to keep up with the scoring. The offense has had its struggles this year, so that means they'll need to make some explosive plays to keep up.

3. Keep it close - For similar reasons, Arkansas can't let the game get too out of hand early.

Predictions

Vegas: +23 (O/U 60.5) ... That equates to about Missouri 42, Arkansas 19.

ESPN FPI: Missouri has a 93.6 percent chance to win.

S&P+: Missouri 39, Arkansas 21

Andrew Hutchinson (preseason): Missouri 21, Arkansas 17

Andrew Hutchinson (updated): Missouri 48, Arkansas 10

Nikki Chavanelle: Missouri 45, Arkansas 20