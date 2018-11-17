It is once again gameday for the Razorbacks. Here is everything you need to know about their road game at Mississippi State...

Important Times

Gates open: 8:45 a.m.

Kickoff: 11 a.m.

Television/Radio

TV: ESPN

Online stream: WatchESPN

On the call: Adam Amin (play-by-play), Rod Gilmore (analyst), Quint Kessenich (reporter)

Radio: Razorback/IMG Sports Network

On the call: Chuck Barrett (play-by-play), Quinn Grovey (analyst) Geno Bell (reporter)

Sirius/XM channel: 94/192

Weather

Kickoff (11 p.m.): 59 degrees, 0 percent chance of precipitation, winds SSW 2 mph

Postgame (3 p.m.): 65 degrees, 0 percent chance of precipitation, winds S 2 mph

Mississippi State Players to Know

#1 Stephen Guidry - Second leading WR (2018: 16 rec., 349 yds., 3 TD)

#3 Cam Dantzler - Starting CB, No. 4 in SEC in PBU (2018: 34 tackles, 8 PBU, 2 INT)

#7 Nick Fitzgerald - SEC's all-time leading rusher at QB (2018: 51.2 percent, 1,377 yds., 10 TD, 7 INT; 169 car., 816 yds., 9 TD)

#8 Kylin Hill - Top RB, second leading rusher behind Fitzgerald (2018: 88 car., 583 yds., 3 TD; 17 rec., 152 yds., 3 TD)

#9 Montez Sweat - Starting DE, has Power Five-leading 20 sacks since last year (2018: 41 tackles, 12 TFL, 9.5 sacks, 7 QBH, 1 FF)

#38 Johnathan Abram - Starting SS, leading tackler (2018: 77 tackles, 3 TFL, 3 QBH, 3 PBU, 1 INT)

#87 Osirus Mitchell - Leading WR (2018: 22 rec., 364 yds., 3 TD)

#94 Jeffery Simmons - Starting NG, projected first-round pick (2018: 48 tackles, 11.5 TFL, 5 QBH, 2 PBU)

Keys to the Game

Here are three things HawgBeat is looking for out of the Razorbacks today...

1. Contain Fitzgerald - Mississippi State is at its best when Fitzgerald gets it going on the ground, with a 16-3 record when he runs for 100 yards. We've already seen Ole Miss' Jordan Ta'amu gash the Razorbacks as a dual-threat quarterback, so they must be better than that to have a chance Saturday.

2. Establish the run - After essentially four straight 100-yard rushing games (a 99-yard game mixed in), Rakeem Boyd was limited to just 30 yards on 10 carries against LSU. As a team, Arkansas finished with 16 yards. That isn't a winning recipe.

3. Solid special teams - Same as last week, neither team has been particularly great on offense, so points - and field position - could be at a premium. Arkansas has been solid as of late, but can't slip back into its old ways of giving up huge plays on special teams.

Predictions

Vegas: +21.5 (O/U 47) ... That equates to about Mississippi State 34, Arkansas 13.

ESPN FPI: Mississippi State has a 93.0 percent chance to win.

S&P+: Mississippi State 34, Arkansas 18

Andrew Hutchinson (preseason): Mississippi State 28, Arkansas 24

Andrew Hutchinson (updated): Mississippi State 24, Arkansas 10

Nikki Chavanelle: Mississippi State 27, Arkansas 17