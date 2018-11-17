Gameday Central: Everything you need to know about the MSU game
It is once again gameday for the Razorbacks. Here is everything you need to know about their road game at Mississippi State...
Important Times
Gates open: 8:45 a.m.
Kickoff: 11 a.m.
Television/Radio
TV: ESPN
Online stream: WatchESPN
On the call: Adam Amin (play-by-play), Rod Gilmore (analyst), Quint Kessenich (reporter)
Radio: Razorback/IMG Sports Network
On the call: Chuck Barrett (play-by-play), Quinn Grovey (analyst) Geno Bell (reporter)
Sirius/XM channel: 94/192
Weather
Kickoff (11 p.m.): 59 degrees, 0 percent chance of precipitation, winds SSW 2 mph
Postgame (3 p.m.): 65 degrees, 0 percent chance of precipitation, winds S 2 mph
Mississippi State Players to Know
#1 Stephen Guidry - Second leading WR (2018: 16 rec., 349 yds., 3 TD)
#3 Cam Dantzler - Starting CB, No. 4 in SEC in PBU (2018: 34 tackles, 8 PBU, 2 INT)
#7 Nick Fitzgerald - SEC's all-time leading rusher at QB (2018: 51.2 percent, 1,377 yds., 10 TD, 7 INT; 169 car., 816 yds., 9 TD)
#8 Kylin Hill - Top RB, second leading rusher behind Fitzgerald (2018: 88 car., 583 yds., 3 TD; 17 rec., 152 yds., 3 TD)
#9 Montez Sweat - Starting DE, has Power Five-leading 20 sacks since last year (2018: 41 tackles, 12 TFL, 9.5 sacks, 7 QBH, 1 FF)
#38 Johnathan Abram - Starting SS, leading tackler (2018: 77 tackles, 3 TFL, 3 QBH, 3 PBU, 1 INT)
#87 Osirus Mitchell - Leading WR (2018: 22 rec., 364 yds., 3 TD)
#94 Jeffery Simmons - Starting NG, projected first-round pick (2018: 48 tackles, 11.5 TFL, 5 QBH, 2 PBU)
Keys to the Game
Here are three things HawgBeat is looking for out of the Razorbacks today...
1. Contain Fitzgerald - Mississippi State is at its best when Fitzgerald gets it going on the ground, with a 16-3 record when he runs for 100 yards. We've already seen Ole Miss' Jordan Ta'amu gash the Razorbacks as a dual-threat quarterback, so they must be better than that to have a chance Saturday.
2. Establish the run - After essentially four straight 100-yard rushing games (a 99-yard game mixed in), Rakeem Boyd was limited to just 30 yards on 10 carries against LSU. As a team, Arkansas finished with 16 yards. That isn't a winning recipe.
3. Solid special teams - Same as last week, neither team has been particularly great on offense, so points - and field position - could be at a premium. Arkansas has been solid as of late, but can't slip back into its old ways of giving up huge plays on special teams.
Predictions
Vegas: +21.5 (O/U 47) ... That equates to about Mississippi State 34, Arkansas 13.
ESPN FPI: Mississippi State has a 93.0 percent chance to win.
S&P+: Mississippi State 34, Arkansas 18
Andrew Hutchinson (preseason): Mississippi State 28, Arkansas 24
Andrew Hutchinson (updated): Mississippi State 24, Arkansas 10
Nikki Chavanelle: Mississippi State 27, Arkansas 17