Gameday Central: Everything you need to know about the Ole Miss game
It is once again gameday for the Razorbacks. Here is everything you need to know about their game against Ole Miss in Little Rock...
Important Times
Gates open: 4:30 p.m.
Kickoff: 6:30 p.m.
Television/Radio
TV: SEC Network
Online stream: WatchESPN
On the call: Tom Hart (play-by-play), Jordan Rodgers (analyst), Cole Cubelic (reporter)
Radio: Razorback/IMG Sports Network
On the call: Chuck Barrett (play-by-play), Quinn Grovey (analyst) Geno Bell (reporter)
Sirius/XM channel: 105/190
Weather
Kickoff (6 p.m.): 56 degrees, 95 percent chance of precipitation, winds ENE 9 mph
Postgame (10 p.m.): 58 degrees, 90 percent chance of precipitation, winds E 9 mph
Ole Miss Players to Know
#1 A.J. Brown - Preseason All-American (2018: 44 rec., 586 yds., 4 TD)
#5 DaMarkus Lodge - Sixth-leading WR in SEC (2018: 25 rec., 386 yds., 1 TD)
#10 Jordan Ta'amu - Leads SEC and ranks fifth nationally in passing yards (2018: 64.2 percent, 1,911 yds., 13 TD, 4 INT; 36 car., 112 yds., 3 TD)
#14 D.K. Metcalf - Preseason All-SEC, fourth-leading WR in SEC (2018: 25 rec., 520 yds., 5 TD)
#22 Scottie Phillips - JUCO transfer, leading rusher (2018: 90 car., 637 yds., 8 TD)
#36 Zedrick Woods - Starting safety (2018: 37 tackles, 1 TFL, 3 PBU, 1 INT, 1 FF, 1 FR)
#46 Mohamed Sanogo - Starting MLB, leading tackler (2018: 44 tackles, 2 TFL, 2 FF, 1 QBH)
Keys to the Game
Here are three things HawgBeat is looking for out of the Razorbacks today...
1. No short fields - Ole Miss is going to score points because it has an excellent offense with a terrific receiving corps. Arkansas' can't afford to help out the Rebels by giving them a short field with special teams mistakes and turnovers. That will make it just that much easier for them to get the ball in the end zone.
2. Force turnovers - In a game like this, where it could come down to who has the ball last, a defensive stop here or there will be critical. If the Razorbacks can force a turnover or two to help out there offense, it could swing the game in their favor.
3. Keep it close - Not only is Ole Miss' offense very good, but it can put up points in a hurry. The Rebels have nine touchdown drives of less than a minute and another 10 in less than two minutes. When those quick strikes inevitably happen, Arkansas needs to respond with points of its own or else it could get out of hand quickly and the Razorbacks have no shot at a comeback. Games like last season's 24-point comeback don't happen every year.
Predictions
Vegas: +6.5 (O/U 67.5) ... That equates to about Ole Miss 37, Arkansas 31.
ESPN FPI: Ole Miss has a 70.3 percent chance to win.
S&P+: Ole Miss 37, Arkansas 31
Andrew Hutchinson (preseason): Arkansas 35, Ole Miss 31
Andrew Hutchinson (updated): Arkansas 38, Ole Miss 35
Ole Miss beat writer Chase Parham: Ole Miss 48, Arkansas 45