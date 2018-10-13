It is once again gameday for the Razorbacks. Here is everything you need to know about their game against Ole Miss in Little Rock...

Important Times

Gates open: 4:30 p.m.

Kickoff: 6:30 p.m.

Television/Radio

TV: SEC Network

Online stream: WatchESPN

On the call: Tom Hart (play-by-play), Jordan Rodgers (analyst), Cole Cubelic (reporter)

Radio: Razorback/IMG Sports Network

On the call: Chuck Barrett (play-by-play), Quinn Grovey (analyst) Geno Bell (reporter)

Sirius/XM channel: 105/190

Weather

Kickoff (6 p.m.): 56 degrees, 95 percent chance of precipitation, winds ENE 9 mph

Postgame (10 p.m.): 58 degrees, 90 percent chance of precipitation, winds E 9 mph

Ole Miss Players to Know

#1 A.J. Brown - Preseason All-American (2018: 44 rec., 586 yds., 4 TD)

#5 DaMarkus Lodge - Sixth-leading WR in SEC (2018: 25 rec., 386 yds., 1 TD)

#10 Jordan Ta'amu - Leads SEC and ranks fifth nationally in passing yards (2018: 64.2 percent, 1,911 yds., 13 TD, 4 INT; 36 car., 112 yds., 3 TD)

#14 D.K. Metcalf - Preseason All-SEC, fourth-leading WR in SEC (2018: 25 rec., 520 yds., 5 TD)

#22 Scottie Phillips - JUCO transfer, leading rusher (2018: 90 car., 637 yds., 8 TD)

#36 Zedrick Woods - Starting safety (2018: 37 tackles, 1 TFL, 3 PBU, 1 INT, 1 FF, 1 FR)

#46 Mohamed Sanogo - Starting MLB, leading tackler (2018: 44 tackles, 2 TFL, 2 FF, 1 QBH)

Keys to the Game

Here are three things HawgBeat is looking for out of the Razorbacks today...

1. No short fields - Ole Miss is going to score points because it has an excellent offense with a terrific receiving corps. Arkansas' can't afford to help out the Rebels by giving them a short field with special teams mistakes and turnovers. That will make it just that much easier for them to get the ball in the end zone.

2. Force turnovers - In a game like this, where it could come down to who has the ball last, a defensive stop here or there will be critical. If the Razorbacks can force a turnover or two to help out there offense, it could swing the game in their favor.

3. Keep it close - Not only is Ole Miss' offense very good, but it can put up points in a hurry. The Rebels have nine touchdown drives of less than a minute and another 10 in less than two minutes. When those quick strikes inevitably happen, Arkansas needs to respond with points of its own or else it could get out of hand quickly and the Razorbacks have no shot at a comeback. Games like last season's 24-point comeback don't happen every year.

Predictions

Vegas: +6.5 (O/U 67.5) ... That equates to about Ole Miss 37, Arkansas 31.

ESPN FPI: Ole Miss has a 70.3 percent chance to win.

S&P+: Ole Miss 37, Arkansas 31

Andrew Hutchinson (preseason): Arkansas 35, Ole Miss 31

Andrew Hutchinson (updated): Arkansas 38, Ole Miss 35

Ole Miss beat writer Chase Parham: Ole Miss 48, Arkansas 45