It is once again gameday for the Razorbacks. Here is everything you need to know about their homecoming game against Tulsa...

Important Times

Gates open: 9 a.m.

Kickoff: 11 a.m.

Television/Radio

TV: SEC Network

Online stream: WatchESPN

On the call: Taylor Zarzour (play-by-play), Matt Stinchcomb (analyst), Kris Budden (reporter)

Radio: Razorback/IMG Sports Network

On the call: Chuck Barrett (play-by-play), Quinn Grovey (analyst) Geno Bell (reporter)

Sirius/XM channel: 105/190

Weather

Kickoff (11 a.m.): 57 degrees, 0 percent chance of precipitation, winds NNE 6 mph

Postgame (3 p.m.): 65 degrees, 0 percent chance of precipitation, winds NNW 13 mph

Tulsa Players to Know

#3 Shamari Brooks - Leading rusher, three 100-yard games (2018: 120 car., 475 yds., 6 TD)

#5 McKinley Whitfield - Starting SS, leading tackler in 2017 (2018: 36 tackles, 2 TFL, 4 PBU, 1 FR)

#8 Keenen Johnson - Leading receiver in terms of yards (2018: 18 rec., 271 yds., 2 TD)

#12 Seth Boomer - Redshirt freshman QB, making third start (2018: 36.5 percent, 306 yds., 2 TD, 1 INT)

#24 Corey Taylor II - Second leading rusher, two 100-yard games (2018: 92 car., 411 yds., 4 TD)

#29 Justin Hobbs - Top-15 in school history in receiving yards (2018: 19 rec., 256 yds., 1 TD)

#42 Cooper Edmiston - Starting MLB, leading tackler (2018: 54 tackles, 3 TFL, 0.5 sack, 3 INT, 1 PBU, 1 QBH, 2 FF, 1 FR)

Keys to the Game

Here are three things HawgBeat is looking for out of the Razorbacks today...

1. Play it safe - With true freshman Connor Noland likely making his first career start, Arkansas should probably play it safe on offense. That means a heavy dose of Rakeem Boyd, as well as some short and easy passes to gain some confidence for Noland early on. There shouldn't be a need to constantly throw the ball down the field.

2. Stop the run - Tulsa's passing game is even worse than the Razorbacks' situation, but it does run the ball really well. The Golden Hurricane's 32nd-ranked rushing attack is led by Brooks and Taylor, who both have multiple 100-yard games this season. If you can shut those guys down, their offense will have a hard time moving the ball.

3. Finish - This could be a key just about every week. It's particularly important against Tulsa because it's a game Arkansas can and should win. There's a good chance the Razorbacks will have a lead entering the fourth quarter, just like they did against Colorado State and Ole Miss. Can they finish it off? That'll always be a question until they finally reverse that trend.

Predictions



Vegas: -7 (O/U 53.5) ... That equates to about Arkansas 30, Tulsa 23.

ESPN FPI: Arkansas has a 66.5 percent chance to win.

S&P+: Arkansas 31, Tulsa 25

Andrew Hutchinson (preseason): Arkansas 38, Tulsa 10

Andrew Hutchinson (updated): Arkansas 38, Tulsa 24

Nikki Chavanelle: Arkansas 33, Tulsa 30