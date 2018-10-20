Gameday Central: Everything you need to know about the Tulsa game
It is once again gameday for the Razorbacks. Here is everything you need to know about their homecoming game against Tulsa...
Important Times
Gates open: 9 a.m.
Kickoff: 11 a.m.
Television/Radio
TV: SEC Network
Online stream: WatchESPN
On the call: Taylor Zarzour (play-by-play), Matt Stinchcomb (analyst), Kris Budden (reporter)
Radio: Razorback/IMG Sports Network
On the call: Chuck Barrett (play-by-play), Quinn Grovey (analyst) Geno Bell (reporter)
Sirius/XM channel: 105/190
Weather
Kickoff (11 a.m.): 57 degrees, 0 percent chance of precipitation, winds NNE 6 mph
Postgame (3 p.m.): 65 degrees, 0 percent chance of precipitation, winds NNW 13 mph
Tulsa Players to Know
#3 Shamari Brooks - Leading rusher, three 100-yard games (2018: 120 car., 475 yds., 6 TD)
#5 McKinley Whitfield - Starting SS, leading tackler in 2017 (2018: 36 tackles, 2 TFL, 4 PBU, 1 FR)
#8 Keenen Johnson - Leading receiver in terms of yards (2018: 18 rec., 271 yds., 2 TD)
#12 Seth Boomer - Redshirt freshman QB, making third start (2018: 36.5 percent, 306 yds., 2 TD, 1 INT)
#24 Corey Taylor II - Second leading rusher, two 100-yard games (2018: 92 car., 411 yds., 4 TD)
#29 Justin Hobbs - Top-15 in school history in receiving yards (2018: 19 rec., 256 yds., 1 TD)
#42 Cooper Edmiston - Starting MLB, leading tackler (2018: 54 tackles, 3 TFL, 0.5 sack, 3 INT, 1 PBU, 1 QBH, 2 FF, 1 FR)
Keys to the Game
Here are three things HawgBeat is looking for out of the Razorbacks today...
1. Play it safe - With true freshman Connor Noland likely making his first career start, Arkansas should probably play it safe on offense. That means a heavy dose of Rakeem Boyd, as well as some short and easy passes to gain some confidence for Noland early on. There shouldn't be a need to constantly throw the ball down the field.
2. Stop the run - Tulsa's passing game is even worse than the Razorbacks' situation, but it does run the ball really well. The Golden Hurricane's 32nd-ranked rushing attack is led by Brooks and Taylor, who both have multiple 100-yard games this season. If you can shut those guys down, their offense will have a hard time moving the ball.
3. Finish - This could be a key just about every week. It's particularly important against Tulsa because it's a game Arkansas can and should win. There's a good chance the Razorbacks will have a lead entering the fourth quarter, just like they did against Colorado State and Ole Miss. Can they finish it off? That'll always be a question until they finally reverse that trend.
Predictions
Vegas: -7 (O/U 53.5) ... That equates to about Arkansas 30, Tulsa 23.
ESPN FPI: Arkansas has a 66.5 percent chance to win.
S&P+: Arkansas 31, Tulsa 25
Andrew Hutchinson (preseason): Arkansas 38, Tulsa 10
Andrew Hutchinson (updated): Arkansas 38, Tulsa 24
Nikki Chavanelle: Arkansas 33, Tulsa 30