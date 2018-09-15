It is once again gameday for the Razorbacks. Here is everything you need to know about their game against North Texas...

Important Times

Gates open: 1 p.m.

Kickoff: 3:01 p.m.

Television/Radio

TV: SEC Network-Alternate

Online stream: WatchESPN

On the call: Dave LaMont (play-by-play), Ray Bentley (analyst), Tara Talmadge (reporter)

Radio: Razorback/IMG Sports Network

On the call: Chuck Barrett (play-by-play), Quinn Grovey (analyst) Geno Bell (reporter)

Sirius/XM channel: 138/380

Weather

Kickoff (3 p.m.): 86 degrees, 0 percent chance of precipitation, winds ENE 6 mph

Postgame (6 p.m.): 84 degrees, 0 percent chance of precipitation, winds ENE 5 mph

UNT Players to Know

#6 Mason Fine - QB, reigning C-USA Offensive Player of the Year (2018: 65 of 90, 862 yds., 7 TD, 1 INT)

#8 Rico Bussey Jr. - Leading WR (2018: 17 rec., 237 yds., 3 TD)

#9 Jalen Guyton - WR, began career at Notre Dame (2018: 12 rec., 206 yds., 3 TD)

#16 Kemon Hall - Starting CB (2018: 8 tackles, 2 INT-1 TD, 2 PBU)

#22 E.J. Ejiya - Starting WLB, 2017 honorable mention All-CUSA (2018: 13 tackles, 5 TFL, 2 sacks, 2 QBH, 1 FF/1 FR, 1 blocked kick)

#30 Cole Hedlund - Grad transfer from Arkansas (2018: 7 of 7 FGs, 11 of 11 PATs, long of 51 yds.)

Keys to the Game

Here are three things HawgBeat is looking for out of the Razorbacks today...

1. Run the ball - This key is two-fold. First, Arkansas had a lot of success running the ball last week and got into trouble when it got away from it. When the quarterbacks haven't exactly been consistent, keeping the ball on the ground is a good idea. Secondly, running the ball means controlling the clock. Against an explosive offense like that of North Texas, perhaps your best defense is a good offense that keeps the other team off the field.

2. Get Fine off rhythm - Fine, UNT's sensational quarterback, is a third-year starter and has the Mean Green's offense down. When he gets into a rhythm and is getting rid of the ball in less than 2.5 seconds, he completes 81.1 percent of his passes. That dips to 59.5 percent when he takes 2.5 seconds or longer. The Razorbacks need to pressure him and not let him get comfortable in the pocket.

3. Make open-field tackles - On a similar note, a lot of those quick passes are on short routes. North Texas has attempted nearly twice as many passes as Arkansas this season, but only 13 have been 20-plus yards down the field, compared to 11 by the Razorbacks. The Mean Green do a lot of their damage with short passes that are occasionally turned into long gains, as 43.6 percent of their receiving yards have come after the catch this season. Arkansas must wrap up those receivers and not let them get behind the defense.

Predictions

Vegas: -6.5 (O/U 68) ... That equates to about Arkansas 37, North Texas 31.

ESPN FPI: Arkansas has a 67.1 percent chance to win.

S&P+: Arkansas 31, North Texas 28

Andrew Hutchinson (preseason): Arkansas 42, North Texas 21

Andrew Hutchinson (updated): Arkansas 38, North Texas 34

Nikki Chavanelle: Arkansas 34, North Texas 27

UNT beat writer Brett Vito: North Texas 31, Arkansas 30