It is once again gameday for the Razorbacks. Here is everything you need to know about their home game against Vanderbilt...

Important Times

Gates open: 9 a.m.

Kickoff: 11 a.m.

Television/Radio

TV: SEC Network

Online stream: WatchESPN

On the call: Dave Neal (play-by-play), D.J. Shockley (analyst), Dawn Davenport (reporter)

Radio: Razorback/IMG Sports Network

On the call: Chuck Barrett (play-by-play), Quinn Grovey (analyst) Geno Bell (reporter)

Sirius/XM channel: 105/190

Weather

Kickoff (11 a.m.): 60 degrees, 0 percent chance of precipitation, winds W 5 mph

Postgame (3 p.m.): 70 degrees, 0 percent chance of precipitation, winds WNW 8 mph

Vanderbilt Players to Know

#5 Ke'Shawn Vaughn - Leading rusher, coming back from concussion, Illinois transfer (2018: 72 car., 495 yds,. 5 TD, 7 rec., 131 yds., 1 TD)

#8 Joejuan Williams - Shutdown CB, former four-star recruit (2018: 37 tackles, 5 PBU, 2 INT)

#10 Dayo Odeyingbo - Top defensive lineman, leads team in QB hurries (2018: 15 tackles, 1.5 TFL, 4 QBH, 1 FF, 2 FR)

#14 Kyle Shurmur - Four-year starter at QB, son of New York Giants head coach Pat Shurmur (2018: 59.3 percent, 1,845 yds., 12 TD, 5 INT)

#16 Kalija Lipscomb - Ranks second or third in all three major receiving categories in the SEC (2018: 54 rec., 588 yds., 6 TD)

#40 Jordan Griffin - Starting LB, leading tackler in the SEC (2018: 86 tackles, 2 TFL, 1 sack, 4 PBU, 1 QBH, 1 FF, 2 FR)

#80 Jared Pinkney - Starting TE, second-leading pass catcher (2018: 25 rec., 392 yds., 3 TD)

Keys to the Game

Here are three things HawgBeat is looking for out of the Razorbacks today...

1. Establish the run - Opponents have been gashing Vanderbilt with the run this season, averaging nearly 200 yards per game. In SEC games, that number has been 266 rushing yards per game and more than five yards per carry. If Rakeem Boyd can stay healthy throughout, he should have another big game.

2. Stop the studs - The Commodores' offense runs through the three skill players listed above: Vaughn, Lipscomb and Pinkney. If Vaughn is healthy, as expected, then stopping him should be priority No. 1. But the other two give Vanderbilt an option through the air. Considering the Razorbacks' struggles covering the middle of the field, we are particularly concerned about Pinkney.

3. No turnovers - On paper, these two teams are pretty evenly matched. The spread has been no more than 1.5 points either way and most "experts" are predicting a close game. With both offenses sometimes struggling to move the ball, especially with Ty Storey coming back from a concussion, it could come down to which team makes the mistake that sets the other up in good field position.

Predictions

Vegas: +1 (O/U 53.5) ... That equates to about Vanderbilt 27, Arkansas 26.

ESPN FPI: Vanderbilt has a 51.6 percent chance to win.

S&P+: Arkansas 30, Vanderbilt 25

Andrew Hutchinson (preseason): Arkansas 23, Vanderbilt 16

Andrew Hutchinson (updated): Arkansas 18, Vanderbilt 16 (I expect weirdness)

Nikki Chavanelle: Arkansas 30, Vanderbilt 27