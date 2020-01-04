Arkansas is opening SEC play at home against Texas A&M Saturday night in front of a sellout crowd and former Razorbacks including Kikko Haydar, Kareem Reid, Joe Kleine, Charles Balentine, Sunday Adebayo, Darrell Hawkins, Ken Biley, Corey Beck, Ron Brewer Sr., Clyde Fletcher and others.

The 11-1 Razorbacks are heavily favored against the 6-5 Aggies who're ranked 129th in NET rankings compared to Arkansas's No.24 ranking. It's a significant mismatch for A&M as they're currently 350th in the nation in three-point percentage and they're scoring just 57.7 points per game.

Arkansas's defense has been phenomenal, holding opponents to 59 points per game and ranking first in three-point defense. The Hogs are also the only team in the SEC to have three of the conference's top 20 scorers: Mason Jones (2nd/19.7), Isaiah Joe (4th/17.4), Jimmy Whitt Jr. (18th/13.5).

Saturday's matchup features two first year head coaches in Eric Musselman and Buzz Williams and, while the two know each other, they've never faced off on the hardwood. The Aggies are the Razorbacks' oldest and most common opponent with 158 games played. Arkansas has won 102 of the 158 matchups and they've lost just 15 times at home to the Aggies in almost 100 years.

Here is everything you need to know about the showdown with Texas A&M:

Important Times:

Gates Open: 4:00 p.m. (Bud Walton)

Tip Off: 6:00 p.m.

TV/Radio:

TV: SEC Network (Kevin Fitzgerald and Dane Bradshaw)

Radio: Learfield IMG College Razorbacks Sports Network (Chuck Barrett (Play By Play) Matt Zimmerman (Analyst))

Sirius/XM/Online: 374

From the Head Hog Eric Musselman:

"They’re physical. They play hard. They rebound. They have a big guy inside in Nebo who can offensive rebound. They’re a great offensive rebounding team. I think those are their strengths. Then Flagg can score the ball at the 3 and if they want to play small, they can move him to the 4. I think those are things we’ve talked about over the last few days."

"You’re not going to get away with playing a B game or you’re not going to get away with playing 22 minutes and the other 8, you can’t do that. You’ve got to play for 40 minutes from here on out and if you don’t, you’re not going to win. And certainly shots aren’t going to fall for 40 minutes, but if you don’t follow the game plan, if you don’t defend at a high level for 40 minutes, it’s - quite simply any game from here on out - weren’t not winning."

Texas A&M Players to Know:

#0 - G Jay Jay Chandler - Jr., 6-4, 180

Stats: 23.5 min., 8.0 pts. (35.3 FG%, 31.6 3PT%, 73.7 FT%), 2.5 reb., 1.8 ast., 1.0 stl.

#1 - G/F Savion Flagg - Jr., 6-7, 223

Stats: 31.1 min., 11.3 pts. (43.3 FG%, 36.2 3PT%), 4.6 reb., 2.0 ast., 1.3 stl.

#5 - F Emanuel Miller - Fr., 6-7, 213

Stats: 21.2 min., 4.5 pts. (43.8 FG%), 6.0 reb.

#20 - G Andre Gordon - Fr., 6-2, 185

Stats: 23.3 min., 6.0 pts. (30.9 FG%), 2.3 reb., 1.7 ast., 1.0 stl.

#32 - F Josh Nebo - Sr., 6-9, 245

Stats: 27.9 min., 11.4 pts. (67.2 FG%), 7.2 reb., 3.0 blk.

Vegas Line:

Arkansas -14.5, O/U 128.5

