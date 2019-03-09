Ticker
{{ timeAgo('2019-03-09 08:22:32 -0600') }} basketball Edit

Gameday Central: How to watch Arkansas-Alabama, Vegas spread, more

Y6mixhlbipns0t1bsyup
Marvin Gentry-USA TODAY Sports
Andrew Hutchinson • HawgBeat.com
@NWAHutch
Senior Staff Writer

Here is everything you need to know about Arkansas' upcoming game...

Opponent: Alabama (17-13 overall, 8-9 SEC)

Location: Bud Walton Arena

Tipoff time: 5 p.m. CT

TV: SEC Network

Online stream: WatchESPN app/ESPN3.com

Commentators: Richard Cross (play-by-play), Barry Booker (color analyst)

Radio: Razorback/IMG Sports Network

Satellite: XM Channel 190, Sirius Channel 78 (Internet 961)

Advanced Ratings - Alabama | Arkansas

~NCAA NET: No. 57 | No. 65

~KenPom: No. 59 | No. 53

~Sagarin: No. 53 | No. 52

~ESPN BPI: No. 61 | No. 65

Projections

~Vegas: -3.5 (O/U 146) ... That equates to about Arkansas 75, Alabama 71

~ESPN BPI: Arkansas has a 66.0 percent chance to win and is favored by 4.4 points

Projected Starters

Alabama

~#2 G Kira Lewis Jr.: Fr., 6-3, 167 (14.0 pts, 2.5 reb, 2.9 ast)

~#12 G Dazon Ingram: Jr., 6-5, 210 (7.2 pts, 3.8 reb, 2.5 ast)

~#23 G John Petty Jr.: So., 6-5, 197 (10.7 pts, 4.4 reb, 1.8 ast)

~#34 F Tevin Mack: Jr., 6-6, 225 (8.9 pts, 3.9 reb, 0.9 ast)

~#0 F Donta Hall: Sr., 6-9, 212 (10.9 pts, 8.6 reb, 1.8 blk)

Arkansas

~#5 G Jalen Harris: R-So., 6-2, 166 (8.0 pts, 2.7 reb, 5.6 ast, 1.0 stl)

~#0 G Desi Sills: Fr., 6-2, 196 (4.5 pts, 1.2 reb, 1.7 ast)

~#1 G Isaiah Joe: Fr., 6-5, 167 (14.0 pts, 2.6 reb, 1.7 ast, 1.4 stl)

~#22 F Gabe Osabuohien: So., 6-8, 221 (2.9 pts, 3.0 reb, 1.4 ast)

~#10 F Daniel Gafford: So., 6-11, 233 (16.6 pts, 8.5 reb, 2.1 blk, 1.0 stl)

Stat Comparison

Arkansas-Alabama Stat Comparison
Stat Arkansas Alabama

Points per game

76.1

72.7

Field goal %

44.9

44.7

3-point field goal %

34.1

33.7

Free throw %

65.9

67.4

Rebound margin

-4.6

+3.1

Assists per game

16.2

12.4

Assist-to-turnover ratio

1.21

0.91

Blocks per game

4.9

4.8

Opp. points per game

72.9

71.4

Opp. field goal %

42.9

43.8

Opp. 3-point field goal %

33.8

32.6

SUBSCRIBE to HawgBeat and get access to exclusive prospect interviews, the best recruiting network in the industry, inside scoops on recruiting and team news, videos, podcasts and much more.

Join the discussion on THE TROUGH, the Arkansas Rivals premium message board for thousands of Hog fans.

Kod7gjmngvrbxwlfz0fd
trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}