Gameday Central: How to watch Arkansas-Alabama, Vegas spread, more
Here is everything you need to know about Arkansas' upcoming game...
Opponent: Alabama (17-13 overall, 8-9 SEC)
Location: Bud Walton Arena
Tipoff time: 5 p.m. CT
TV: SEC Network
Online stream: WatchESPN app/ESPN3.com
Commentators: Richard Cross (play-by-play), Barry Booker (color analyst)
Radio: Razorback/IMG Sports Network
Satellite: XM Channel 190, Sirius Channel 78 (Internet 961)
Advanced Ratings - Alabama | Arkansas
~NCAA NET: No. 57 | No. 65
~KenPom: No. 59 | No. 53
~Sagarin: No. 53 | No. 52
~ESPN BPI: No. 61 | No. 65
Projections
~Vegas: -3.5 (O/U 146) ... That equates to about Arkansas 75, Alabama 71
~ESPN BPI: Arkansas has a 66.0 percent chance to win and is favored by 4.4 points
Projected Starters
Alabama
~#2 G Kira Lewis Jr.: Fr., 6-3, 167 (14.0 pts, 2.5 reb, 2.9 ast)
~#12 G Dazon Ingram: Jr., 6-5, 210 (7.2 pts, 3.8 reb, 2.5 ast)
~#23 G John Petty Jr.: So., 6-5, 197 (10.7 pts, 4.4 reb, 1.8 ast)
~#34 F Tevin Mack: Jr., 6-6, 225 (8.9 pts, 3.9 reb, 0.9 ast)
~#0 F Donta Hall: Sr., 6-9, 212 (10.9 pts, 8.6 reb, 1.8 blk)
Arkansas
~#5 G Jalen Harris: R-So., 6-2, 166 (8.0 pts, 2.7 reb, 5.6 ast, 1.0 stl)
~#0 G Desi Sills: Fr., 6-2, 196 (4.5 pts, 1.2 reb, 1.7 ast)
~#1 G Isaiah Joe: Fr., 6-5, 167 (14.0 pts, 2.6 reb, 1.7 ast, 1.4 stl)
~#22 F Gabe Osabuohien: So., 6-8, 221 (2.9 pts, 3.0 reb, 1.4 ast)
~#10 F Daniel Gafford: So., 6-11, 233 (16.6 pts, 8.5 reb, 2.1 blk, 1.0 stl)
Stat Comparison
|Stat
|Arkansas
|Alabama
|
Points per game
|
76.1
|
72.7
|
Field goal %
|
44.9
|
44.7
|
3-point field goal %
|
34.1
|
33.7
|
Free throw %
|
65.9
|
67.4
|
Rebound margin
|
-4.6
|
+3.1
|
Assists per game
|
16.2
|
12.4
|
Assist-to-turnover ratio
|
1.21
|
0.91
|
Blocks per game
|
4.9
|
4.8
|
Opp. points per game
|
72.9
|
71.4
|
Opp. field goal %
|
42.9
|
43.8
|
Opp. 3-point field goal %
|
33.8
|
32.6
