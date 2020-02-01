Gameday Central: How to watch Arkansas-Alabama, Vegas spread, more
Arkansas enters February in desperate need of a win.
Having lost three of their last four games, with the lone win coming in the Big 12/SEC Challenge, the Razorbacks (15-5, 3-4 SEC) are in 10th place in the SEC, but only a game behind Alabama (12-8, 4-3) - which is part of a six-way tie for fourth.
A win over the Crimson Tide in Tuscaloosa, Ala., on Saturday would not only add a Quadrant 1 victory to Arkansas' resume for March Madness, but it would also keep it from sinking closer to the bottom of the conference.
To do so, though, the Razorbacks will have to slow down one of the best scoring offenses in the country. Alabama is averaging a whopping 82.5 points, with no drop off since entering SEC play.
Arkansas has owned the series recently, winning all five matchups the last five seasons and six of the seven matchups over the last six seasons. The exception was the embarrassing 83-58 loss in Tuscaloosa to end the 2013-14 regular season - which likely kept the Razorbacks out of the NCAA Tournament that year.
Here's everything you need to know about this year's matchup between Arkansas and Alabama...
How to Watch/Listen
Where: Tuscaloosa, Ala. (Coleman Coliseum - capacity 15,383)
Tip off: 5 p.m. CT
TV: SEC Network (Kevin Fitzgerald and Dane Bradshaw) - ONLINE
Radio: Learfield IMG College Razorbacks Sports Network (Chuck Barrett and Matt Zimmerman) - ONLINE
XM/Online: 374/374
Alabama Players to Know
#2 - G Kira Lewis Jr. - So., 6-3, 165
Stats: 37.1 min., 16.7 pts. (44.5 FG%, 31.5 3PT%, 82.4 FT%), 5.6 reb., 4.8 ast., 1.7 stl.
#5 - G Jaden Shackelford - Fr., 6-3, 195
Stats: 27.0 min., 12.7 pts. (38.0 FG%, 32.8 3PT%, 84.1 FT%), 4.2 reb., 1.4 ast.
#23 - G John Petty Jr. - Jr., 6-5, 184
Stats: 33.9 min., 15.8 pts. (47.2 FG%, 46.8 3PT%, 70.6 FT%), 7.1 reb., 2.1 ast., 1.2 stl.
What They're Saying
"I think they are fun to watch. They are one of the fastest paced teams in the country. They space the floor. They play with interchangeable parts where guys just play multiple positions. They shoot the three really well." - head coach Eric Musselman, on Nate Oats' first team at Alabama
"From an analytics standpoint, they probably do as good a job as anybody with shots at the rim, free throws attempted and 3-balls, probably as good as anybody in the league." - Musselman, on Alabama's strengths
"Anytime you’ve got anybody with a point guard with the speed off Kira Lewis - he’s a phenomenal player. ... Anytime you have a player that’s a great rebounder like Petty, averaging over seven boards a game and he’s shooting nearly 50 percent from three... I think they are a really, really talented team and it will be a really challenging game." - Musselman, on the Crimson Tide's top two players
Projections
Vegas: Alabama -4, O/U 155.5 ... Alabama 79.75, Arkansas 75.75
Sagarin: Alabama -3.95, O/U 150.94 ... Alabama 77.45, Arkansas 73.50
ESPN BPI: Alabama -2.2, Alabama has 57.3% chance to win
