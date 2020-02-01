Arkansas enters February in desperate need of a win.

Having lost three of their last four games, with the lone win coming in the Big 12/SEC Challenge, the Razorbacks (15-5, 3-4 SEC) are in 10th place in the SEC, but only a game behind Alabama (12-8, 4-3) - which is part of a six-way tie for fourth.

A win over the Crimson Tide in Tuscaloosa, Ala., on Saturday would not only add a Quadrant 1 victory to Arkansas' resume for March Madness, but it would also keep it from sinking closer to the bottom of the conference.

To do so, though, the Razorbacks will have to slow down one of the best scoring offenses in the country. Alabama is averaging a whopping 82.5 points, with no drop off since entering SEC play.

Arkansas has owned the series recently, winning all five matchups the last five seasons and six of the seven matchups over the last six seasons. The exception was the embarrassing 83-58 loss in Tuscaloosa to end the 2013-14 regular season - which likely kept the Razorbacks out of the NCAA Tournament that year.

Here's everything you need to know about this year's matchup between Arkansas and Alabama...