Here is everything you need to know about Arkansas' first true road test of the season...

Opponent: Colorado State (4-4 overall, 3-1 at home)

Location: Fort Collins, Colo. (Moby Arena - capacity 8,083)

Tipoff time: 9 p.m. CT (8 p.m. local)

TV: CBS Sports Network (channel finder)

~DISH: 158

~DIRECTV: 221

~AT&T U-Verse: 643

~Cox Communications: 133

Online stream: YouTubeTV (free trial), fuboTV, Hulu (free trial), PlayStation Vue

Commentators: Carter Blackburn (play-by-play), Pete Gillen (color analyst)

Radio: Razorback/IMG Sports Network

Satellite: XM Channel 382 (Internet 973)

Advanced Ratings - Colorado State | Arkansas

~NCAA NET: No. 209 | No. 33



~KenPom: No. 212 | No. 51

~Sagarin: No. 206 | No. 43

~ESPN BPI: No. 205 | No. 114

Projections

~Vegas: -6.5 (O/U 157.5) ... That equates to about Arkansas 82, Colorado State 76

~ESPN BPI: Arkansas has a 53.9 percent chance to win and is favored by 1.1 points

Projected Starters

Colorado State

~#3 G Kendle Moore: Fr., 5-10, 145 (11.3 pts, 2.5 reb, 2.8 ast, 1.5 stl)

~#15 G Anthony Masinton-Bonner: R-Jr., 6-3, 180 (15.4 pts, 2.5 reb, 1.9 ast)

~#22 G J.D. Paige: R-Sr., 6-3, 180 (15.1 pts, 4.7 reb, 3.0 ast)

~#13 F Lorenzo Jenkins: R-Jr., 6-7, 210 (9.3 pts, 3.4 reb, 0.5 blk)

~#32 C Nico Carvacho: R-Jr., 6-11, 245 (12.0 pts, 10.4 reb, 0.5 blk)

~BENCH: #30 G Kris Martin: R-Jr., 6-4, 190 (15.7 pts, 4.0 reb, 1.0 ast) ... Suspended the first five games of the season, but has come off the bench and averaged 29.3 minutes over the last three games

Arkansas

~#5 G Jalen Harris: R-So., 6-2, 166 (8.7 pts, 2.8 reb, 6.5 ast)

~#1 G Isaiah Joe: Fr., 6-5, 167 (16.3 pts, 2.7 reb, 2.7 ast, 1.7 stl)

~#13 G Mason Jones: So., 6-5, 207 (14.0 pts, 6.2 reb, 3.0 ast)

~#2 F Adrio Bailey: Jr., 6-6, 222 (11.0 pts, 3.8 reb, 1.3 ast, 1.3 blk)

~#10 F Daniel Gafford: So., 6-11, 233 (19.8 pts, 8.7 reb, 2.3 blk)

Stat Comparison