Gameday Central: How to watch Arkansas-Colorado State, Vegas spread, more
Here is everything you need to know about Arkansas' first true road test of the season...
Opponent: Colorado State (4-4 overall, 3-1 at home)
Location: Fort Collins, Colo. (Moby Arena - capacity 8,083)
Tipoff time: 9 p.m. CT (8 p.m. local)
TV: CBS Sports Network (channel finder)
~DISH: 158
~DIRECTV: 221
~AT&T U-Verse: 643
~Cox Communications: 133
Online stream: YouTubeTV (free trial), fuboTV, Hulu (free trial), PlayStation Vue
Commentators: Carter Blackburn (play-by-play), Pete Gillen (color analyst)
Radio: Razorback/IMG Sports Network
Satellite: XM Channel 382 (Internet 973)
Advanced Ratings - Colorado State | Arkansas
~NCAA NET: No. 209 | No. 33
~KenPom: No. 212 | No. 51
~Sagarin: No. 206 | No. 43
~ESPN BPI: No. 205 | No. 114
Projections
~Vegas: -6.5 (O/U 157.5) ... That equates to about Arkansas 82, Colorado State 76
~ESPN BPI: Arkansas has a 53.9 percent chance to win and is favored by 1.1 points
Projected Starters
Colorado State
~#3 G Kendle Moore: Fr., 5-10, 145 (11.3 pts, 2.5 reb, 2.8 ast, 1.5 stl)
~#15 G Anthony Masinton-Bonner: R-Jr., 6-3, 180 (15.4 pts, 2.5 reb, 1.9 ast)
~#22 G J.D. Paige: R-Sr., 6-3, 180 (15.1 pts, 4.7 reb, 3.0 ast)
~#13 F Lorenzo Jenkins: R-Jr., 6-7, 210 (9.3 pts, 3.4 reb, 0.5 blk)
~#32 C Nico Carvacho: R-Jr., 6-11, 245 (12.0 pts, 10.4 reb, 0.5 blk)
~BENCH: #30 G Kris Martin: R-Jr., 6-4, 190 (15.7 pts, 4.0 reb, 1.0 ast) ... Suspended the first five games of the season, but has come off the bench and averaged 29.3 minutes over the last three games
Arkansas
~#5 G Jalen Harris: R-So., 6-2, 166 (8.7 pts, 2.8 reb, 6.5 ast)
~#1 G Isaiah Joe: Fr., 6-5, 167 (16.3 pts, 2.7 reb, 2.7 ast, 1.7 stl)
~#13 G Mason Jones: So., 6-5, 207 (14.0 pts, 6.2 reb, 3.0 ast)
~#2 F Adrio Bailey: Jr., 6-6, 222 (11.0 pts, 3.8 reb, 1.3 ast, 1.3 blk)
~#10 F Daniel Gafford: So., 6-11, 233 (19.8 pts, 8.7 reb, 2.3 blk)
Stat Comparison
|Stat
|Arkansas
|Colorado State
|
Points per game
|
85.7
|
80.0
|
Field goal %
|
47.8
|
48.6
|
3-point field goal %
|
34.0
|
37.2
|
Free throw %
|
63.7
|
70.3
|
Rebound margin
|
-0.7
|
+1.0
|
Assists per game
|
18.8
|
14.0
|
Assist-to-turnover ratio
|
1.27
|
1.29
|
Blocks per game
|
6.2
|
1.8
|
Opp. points per game
|
70.0
|
77.6
|
Opp. field goal %
|
36.0
|
45.6
|
Opp. 3-point field goal %
|
27.0
|
38.3