HawgBeat - Gameday Central: How to watch Arkansas-Florida, spread, more

Gameday Central: How to watch Arkansas-Florida, spread, more
The Hogs are welcoming the Florida Gators to a snowy Fayetteville on Tuesday night in a pivotal game for both teams. The Gators currently own a 26-12 advantage in the series; however, the Hogs hold the slight lead 8-7 when games are played in Fayetteville. The last matchup between these two squads was back in February of 2020 when the Gators won 73-59 at home.
For the first time since Jan. 6, 2018, the Arkansas Razorbacks are ranked in the AP Top 25. Following a win against the 10th ranked Missouri Tigers on Saturday, the Hogs have slipped into the poll riding a 6-game win streak in the SEC putting them at 16-5 overall and 8-4 in conference play.
After having their last two games postponed due to the coronavirus, the Florida Gators are finally on track to play against the Hogs on Tuesday night. The Gators were one of the hottest teams in the conference before their long break off, winning 5 out of their last 7 SEC games. They are looking to get things rolling again in Bud Walton against the Hogs.
Here is everything you need to know for the matchup against the Gators:
Important Times
Doors Open: 5 p.m. (CT)
Tip-Off: 6 p.m. (CT)
TV/Radio
ESPN 2 (Karl Ravech, Jimmy Dykes)
Razorback Sports Network: (Chuck Barrett, Matt Zimmerman)
Satellite Radio: XM: 192, Sirius: N/A, Online Channel: 963
Gators to Know
G Tre Mann: The sophomore out of Gainesville, Florida, has been all over the floor for the Gators. Mann leads the team in points per game (14.5 ppg) and assists (3.8 apg), while being second on the team in rebounds (5.3 rpg).
F Colin Castleton: The 6-foot-11 big man out of Deland, Florida, is second on the team in points per game (13.2 ppg) but is leading the team in rebounds (5.6 rpg), and blocks (2.6 bpg).
G Tyree Appleby: The junior from Jacksonville, Arkansas, is headed back to his home state on Tuesday to play the Hogs. Appleby leads the team in steals (1.8 spg) and is second on the team in assists (3.5 apg).
Stat Comp. (Arkansas | Florida)
Scoring Offense: 10 (82.8 ppg) | 58 (77.5 ppg)
Scoring Defense: 180 (70.4 ppg) | 200 (71.1 ppg)
FG%: 125 (45.06%) | 37 (47.39%)
3pt%: 154 (34.06%) | 41 (37.46%)
3pt DEF: 120 (32.30%) | 163 (33.10%)
Musselman's Keys to the Game
"We've got to be able to recognize their changing defenses because they'll play some different defenses throughout the course of a 40-minute game. So, it's important for our guys to understand spacing and where to be when they do make changes. As far as individual matchups, Florida is eight-deep. We go eight and a half deep. They'll go eight and a half, nine sometimes.
“You’ve got to recognize their three-ball shooting, but also, you’ve got to get back in transition. This is a very good team in scoring in transition, so our transition defense would be very important.”
Vegas Line
Arkansas -4.5, O/U 151
ESPN BPI gives Arkansas a 63.8% chance to win