After narrowly defeating Valpo in Little Rock, the Arkansas Razorbacks are traveling to Indiana to take on arguably the their toughest opponent yet this season.

Indiana, 11-1, has a had a good start to the season with wins over Notre Dame, UConn, and No. 17-ranked Florida State. Their lone loss came against Wisconsin and the Badgers shot 53.6% from the field and had nine triples. IU has had 10 players score in double figures at least in one game this season.

The Razorbacks are also 11-1 on the season with no ranked wins and one loss in an away overtime game against Western Kentucky. The Hogs are still playing great defense on the perimeter, ranking 2nd the NCAA and 1st in the SEC in 3-point defense.

This is the 3rd time in 13 months IU and Arkansas will square off. Arkansas won in Fayetteville, 73-72 in November of 2018, while Indiana took home a 63-60 win in the 2nd round of the NIT in Simon Skjodt Assembly Hall in March, 2019, Mike Anderson's last game as the head coach at Arkansas.

Here is everything you need to know about the showdown with Indiana:

Important Times:

Gates Open: 3:00 p.m.

Tip Off: 5:00 p.m.

TV/Radio:

TV: Big Ten Network

Radio: Razorbacks Sports Network

On The Call: Chuck Barrett (Play By Play) Matt Zimmerman (Analyst)

Sirius/XM: 391

Online Channel: 938

From the Head Hog Eric Musselman:

“When you think of Indiana right now you think of points in the paint, you think of offensive rebounds, you think of free throws attempted, and then some guys that can really shoot the ball that I think is kind of under discussed.”

“Certainly we are talking about how we are going to defend their post ups, how we are going to keep them off the offensive glass. We’ve worked on some technique stuff, we certainly don’t want people to go over our backs so it’s important how we utilize our defensive block outs and some of the old school technique stuff."

“We’ve been working a lot more offensively, to be able to run some stuff because we’re certainly a lot different when Mason (Jones) is at the 4 offensively then when we have two bigs in their from a spacing standpoint. Where those guys are placed changes what offensive play calls we have.”

Indiana Players to Know:

F Trayce Jackson-Davis: The freshman is going to be a real threat to an undersized Arkansas team. At 6’9 245, Jackson-Davis leads the Hoosiers in points (15.0), rebounds (8.9), and blocks per game (2). He is going to be a force under the rim for Indiana.

F Justin Smith: He leads the team in minutes played per game with 30.3 and in steals with 1.5 per game. Smith is also second in scoring for the Hoosiers with 12.7 points scored per game. Smith also has size at 6’7 230 pounds.

G Devonte Green: One of the shooters for Indiana, Green has posted a 40% 3-point percentage per game and is third on the team in scoring with 12.3 points per game.

G Aljami Durham: The other shooter on the Hoosiers, Durham is second on the team with 29.5 minutes played per game and shoots a 39% 3-point percentage. He also leads Indiana in assists with three per game.

Keys to the Game:

Box out! This will probably be a key that will be featured most of the season due to Arkansas being undersized, but the Hogs will need to use good technique around the basket to keep the ball away from their big men.

Keep up the defensive intensity on the perimeter. If Indiana gets going on the outside and the inside then there won't be much stopping them. Make them one-dimensional and the odds go up in Arkansas’ favor.

Vegas Line:

Indiana -6, O/U 140.5

Headlines from the weekend:

