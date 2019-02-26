~BENCH: #22 F Reid Travis: Gr., 6-8, 238 (11.3 pts, 6.9 reb) ... A knee injury kept the graduate transfer from Stanford out of Kentucky's last game and is he doubtful to play against Arkansas.

~ESPN BPI: Kentucky has a 95.6 percent chance to win and is favored by 20.6 points

~Vegas: +16.5 (O/U 142.5) ... That equates to about Kentucky 80, Arkansas 63

Here is everything you need to know about Arkansas' upcoming game...

