Gameday Central: How to watch Arkansas-Kentucky, Vegas spread, more
Here is everything you need to know about Arkansas' upcoming game...
Opponent: Kentucky (23-4 overall, 12-2 SEC)
Location: Lexington, Ky. (Rupp Arena - capacity 23,000)
Tipoff time: 8 p.m. CT
TV: SEC Network
Online stream: WatchESPN app/ESPN3.com
Commentators: Karl Ravech (play-by-play), Jimmy Dykes (color analyst), Laura Rutledge (sideline reporter)
Radio: Razorback/IMG Sports Network
Satellite: XM Channel 385 (Internet 976)
Advanced Ratings - Kentucky | Arkansas
~NCAA NET: No. 5 | No. 77
~KenPom: No. 5 | No. 66
~Sagarin: No. 6 | No. 61
~ESPN BPI: No. 6 | No. 77
Projections
~Vegas: +16.5 (O/U 142.5) ... That equates to about Kentucky 80, Arkansas 63
~ESPN BPI: Kentucky has a 95.6 percent chance to win and is favored by 20.6 points
Projected Starters
Kentucky
~#2 G Ashton Hagans: Fr., 6-3, 192 (7.6 pts, 2.2 reb, 4.4 ast, 2.0 stl)
~#14 G Tyler Herro: Fr., 6-5, 195 (13.7 pts, 4.4 reb, 2.3 ast, 1.0 stl)
~#3 G Keldon Johnson: Fr., 6-6, 211 (13.6 pts, 5.7 reb, 1.6 ast)
~#25 F PJ Washington: So., 6-8, 228 (15.2 pts, 7.9 reb, 1.9 ast, 1.1 blk)
~#23 F EJ Montgomery: Fr., 6-10, 225 (4.2 pts, 4.0 reb, 1.0 blk)
~BENCH: #22 F Reid Travis: Gr., 6-8, 238 (11.3 pts, 6.9 reb) ... A knee injury kept the graduate transfer from Stanford out of Kentucky's last game and is he doubtful to play against Arkansas.
Arkansas
~#5 G Jalen Harris: R-So., 6-2, 166 (8.4 pts, 2.8 reb, 5.6 ast, 1.0 stl)
~#0 G Desi Sills: Fr., 6-2, 196 (3.9 pts, 1.2 reb, 1.7 ast)
~#1 G Isaiah Joe: Fr., 6-5, 167 (14.1 pts, 2.7 reb, 1.7 ast, 1.5 stl)
~#22 F Gabe Osabuohien: So., 6-8, 221 (3.2 pts, 2.8 reb, 1.2 ast)
~#10 F Daniel Gafford: So., 6-11, 233 (16.6 pts, 8.9 reb, 2.0 blk, 1.1 stl)
Stat Comparison
|Stat
|Arkansas
|Kentucky
|
Points per game
|
76.3
|
78.3
|
Field goal %
|
44.5
|
48.0
|
3-point field goal %
|
32.4
|
35.9
|
Free throw %
|
66.2
|
74.7
|
Rebound margin
|
-4.0
|
+9.6
|
Assists per game
|
16.1
|
14.0
|
Assist-to-turnover ratio
|
1.17
|
1.10
|
Blocks per game
|
4.9
|
4.9
|
Opp. points per game
|
73.9
|
64.9
|
Opp. field goal %
|
42.5
|
40.3
|
Opp. 3-point field goal %
|
34.2
|
34.8
