Ticker
{{ timeAgo('2019-02-16 08:33:47 -0600') }} basketball Edit

Gameday Central: How to watch Arkansas-Mississippi St., Vegas spread, more

Ils8nejng2a9vrfdgl8e
Justin Ford-USA TODAY Sports
Andrew Hutchinson • HawgBeat.com
@NWAHutch
Senior Staff Writer

Here is everything you need to know about Arkansas' upcoming game...

Opponent: Mississippi State (17-7 overall, 5-6 SEC)

Location: Bud Walton Arena

Tipoff time: 7:30 p.m. CT

TV: SEC Network

Online stream: WatchESPN/ESPN3.com

Commentators: Richard Cross (play-by-play), Daymeon Fishback (color analyst)

Radio: Razorback/IMG Sports Network

Satellite: XM Channel 191, Sirius Channel 105 (Internet 962)

Advanced Ratings - Mississippi State | Arkansas

~NCAA NET: No. 27 | No. 66

~KenPom: No. 24 | No. 57

~Sagarin: No. 26 | No. 50

~ESPN BPI: No. 27 | No. 72

Projections

~Vegas: +1.5 (O/U 150.5) ... That equates to about Mississippi State 76, Arkansas 75

~ESPN BPI: Mississippi State has a 60.2 percent chance to win and is favored by 2.8 points

Projected Starters

Mississippi State

~#2 G Lamar Peters: Jr., 6-0, 185 (12.8 pts, 1.8 reb, 5.5 ast, 1.5 stl)

~#0 G Nick Weatherspoon: So., 6-2, 195 (9.6 pts, 2.8 reb, 2.3 ast, 1.3 stl)

~#11 G Quinndary Weatherspoon: Sr., 6-4, 205 (18.0 pts, 5.3 reb, 2.7 ast, 1.6 stl)

~#1 F Reggie Perry: Fr., 6-10, 245 (8.9 pts, 6.5 reb, 0.8 blk)

~#24 F Abdul Ado: R-So., 6-11, 255 (5.2 pts, 4.6 reb, 1.8 blk)

Arkansas

~#5 G Jalen Harris: R-So., 6-2, 166 (8.8 pts, 2.8 reb, 5.8 ast, 1.1 stl)

~#1 G Isaiah Joe: Fr., 6-5, 167 (14.2 pts, 2.6 reb, 1.6 ast, 1.5 stl)

~#13 G Mason Jones: So., 6-5, 207 (13.7 pts, 4.3 reb, 3.0 ast, 1.0 stl)

~#2 F Adrio Bailey: Jr., 6-6, 222 (6.1 pts, 3.3 reb)

~#10 F Daniel Gafford: So., 6-11, 233 (16.9 pts, 8.7 reb, 1.9 blk, 1.0 stl)

Stat Comparison

Arkansas-Mississippi State Stat Comparison
Stat Arkansas Mississippi State

Points per game

77.3

78.6

Field goal %

45.0

47.3

3-point field goal %

33.5

37.5

Free throw %

66.0

72.8

Rebound margin

-3.7

+4.4

Assists per game

16.5

14.8

Assist-to-turnover ratio

1.22

1.16

Blocks per game

5.0

5.2

Opp. points per game

73.0

70.9

Opp. field goal %

41.5

44.2

Opp. 3-point field goal %

33.3

34.9

SUBSCRIBE to HawgBeat and get access to exclusive prospect interviews, the best recruiting network in the industry, inside scoops on recruiting and team news, videos, podcasts and much more.

Join the discussion on THE TROUGH, the Arkansas Rivals premium message board for thousands of Hog fans.

Kod7gjmngvrbxwlfz0fd
trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}