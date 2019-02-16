Gameday Central: How to watch Arkansas-Mississippi St., Vegas spread, more
Here is everything you need to know about Arkansas' upcoming game...
Opponent: Mississippi State (17-7 overall, 5-6 SEC)
Location: Bud Walton Arena
Tipoff time: 7:30 p.m. CT
TV: SEC Network
Online stream: WatchESPN/ESPN3.com
Commentators: Richard Cross (play-by-play), Daymeon Fishback (color analyst)
Radio: Razorback/IMG Sports Network
Satellite: XM Channel 191, Sirius Channel 105 (Internet 962)
Advanced Ratings - Mississippi State | Arkansas
~NCAA NET: No. 27 | No. 66
~KenPom: No. 24 | No. 57
~Sagarin: No. 26 | No. 50
~ESPN BPI: No. 27 | No. 72
Projections
~Vegas: +1.5 (O/U 150.5) ... That equates to about Mississippi State 76, Arkansas 75
~ESPN BPI: Mississippi State has a 60.2 percent chance to win and is favored by 2.8 points
Projected Starters
Mississippi State
~#2 G Lamar Peters: Jr., 6-0, 185 (12.8 pts, 1.8 reb, 5.5 ast, 1.5 stl)
~#0 G Nick Weatherspoon: So., 6-2, 195 (9.6 pts, 2.8 reb, 2.3 ast, 1.3 stl)
~#11 G Quinndary Weatherspoon: Sr., 6-4, 205 (18.0 pts, 5.3 reb, 2.7 ast, 1.6 stl)
~#1 F Reggie Perry: Fr., 6-10, 245 (8.9 pts, 6.5 reb, 0.8 blk)
~#24 F Abdul Ado: R-So., 6-11, 255 (5.2 pts, 4.6 reb, 1.8 blk)
Arkansas
~#5 G Jalen Harris: R-So., 6-2, 166 (8.8 pts, 2.8 reb, 5.8 ast, 1.1 stl)
~#1 G Isaiah Joe: Fr., 6-5, 167 (14.2 pts, 2.6 reb, 1.6 ast, 1.5 stl)
~#13 G Mason Jones: So., 6-5, 207 (13.7 pts, 4.3 reb, 3.0 ast, 1.0 stl)
~#2 F Adrio Bailey: Jr., 6-6, 222 (6.1 pts, 3.3 reb)
~#10 F Daniel Gafford: So., 6-11, 233 (16.9 pts, 8.7 reb, 1.9 blk, 1.0 stl)
Stat Comparison
|Stat
|Arkansas
|Mississippi State
|
Points per game
|
77.3
|
78.6
|
Field goal %
|
45.0
|
47.3
|
3-point field goal %
|
33.5
|
37.5
|
Free throw %
|
66.0
|
72.8
|
Rebound margin
|
-3.7
|
+4.4
|
Assists per game
|
16.5
|
14.8
|
Assist-to-turnover ratio
|
1.22
|
1.16
|
Blocks per game
|
5.0
|
5.2
|
Opp. points per game
|
73.0
|
70.9
|
Opp. field goal %
|
41.5
|
44.2
|
Opp. 3-point field goal %
|
33.3
|
34.9
