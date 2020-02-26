Tennessee will try to keep its pattern of alternating results alive by beating Arkansas on Wednesday, while the Razorbacks are looking for their first winning streak since mid-January.

That victory breathed some life into the Razorbacks' NCAA Tournament hopes, but there's still a long way to go. Next up is a rematch with Tennessee, which has alternated wins and losses its last seven games.

"We’ve just kind of talked over and over that every game takes on a new theme, a new identity. There’s adjustments. It’s like a playoff. I said it a couple of weeks ago when we were playing our first opponent, I think it was Mississippi State, for a second time. You hope to be able to watch the film and make adjustments and hope to watch their last few games and see how teams are playing people." - head coach Eric Musselman, on getting a rematch with Tennessee

"We didn’t play with any energy. We didn’t play with any enthusiasm. I feel like we came out flat, which is something we need to stop doing, especially this time of year is coming out flat. Like I said, we just didn’t play with any energy. We didn’t have that pop, like we usually play with." - senior Adrio Bailey, on what happened the first time Arkansas played Tennessee

"It spreads the floor, because he is going to shoot it deep. He's got great range and they have given him the ultimate green light to get shots and they work to get him shots. They will be a different team there than when they were here." - Tennessee coach Rick Barnes, on the return of Isaiah Joe

"We know we're going to have to defend them at all three levels. We're going to have to be locked in on our transition defense, on our personnel and we're going to have to rebound. But, if you don't take care of the ball, then we're going to have those same issues. I don't care what the situation is. Whether you've got a lead or whether you're coming from behind. You have to expect the other team to make a push. You expect to see momentum change here or there and we have to take care of the ball in those situations and not just give the ball to the other team. You have to execute and not turn the ball over in those situations." - Tennessee coach Rick Barnes, on his scouting report of Arkansas

"It's a great place to play. I would've told you up until last year when we went into Rupp when we were ranked No. 1, that Bud Walton Arena is as loud as any place we've been since I've been in the SEC. It's a great atmosphere, they love their team and when they're playing well it's one of the toughest places to play in the SEC." - Tennessee coach Rick Barnes, on Bud Walton Arena