HawgBeat - Gameday Central: How to watch Arkansas-Texas A&M, spread, more

Gameday Central: How to watch Arkansas-Texas A&M, spread, more
College Students, get a year of HawgBeat coverage for just $11.95. Request details via email from your school account (.edu) to nchavanelle@yahoo.com.
After postponing both the home and away matchup due to Covid-19 protocols, the Aggies are finally entering Razorback country to face the Hogs on Saturday afternoon. This will be the 161st meeting between the two teams–the Razorbacks hold a 103-57 advantage overall. The last time these two squads played was back in March of 2020, where the Hogs fell in Reed Arena 77-69.
Riding a 10-game conference win streak, Arkansas is one of the hottest teams in the nation. Their last game was a 101-73 blowout win over the South Carolina Gamecocks, putting them at 20-5 overall and 12-4 in the SEC. This game against A&M will close out the regular season for the Hogs, leading into tournament play next week.
Texas A&M just played their first game in about a month on Wednesday, losing a close one to Mississippi State, 63-57. They are still looking to get their flow back after the long pause to the season due to the coronavirus. They are sitting at 8-8 overall and 2-7 in the SEC heading into their last game of the regular season.
Here is everything you need to know for the matchup with the Aggies:
Not a subscriber? Subscribe for free for 30 days w/code HAWGS30
NEW USERS | RETURNING USERS
Important Times
Doors Open: 3:00 p.m. (CT)
Tip-Off: 4:00 p.m. (CT)
TV/Radio
TV: SEC Network (Dave Neal and Jon Sunvold)
Radio: Learfield IMG College Razorback Sports Network (Chuck Barrett and Matt Zimmerman)
Sirius/XM: XM Channel 191 – Sirius Channel 135 – Streaming Online on Channel 962
Aggies to Know
F Emanuel Miller: The sophomore out of Scarborough, Ontario, has been a bright spot for the Aggies in this short season. Miller leads the team in points per game (15.4 ppg) and rebounds (8.1 rpg).
G Quenton Jackson: The senior out of Los Angeles, California, leads the team in steals (1.2spg) while also being second on the team in points (9.7 ppg).
G Andre Gordon: The sophomore from Sidney, Ohio, leads the team in assists (2.5 apg) while being third on the team in points (8.7 ppg).
Stat Comp. (Arkansas | Texas A&M)
Scoring Offense: 7 (83.2 ppg) | 327 (63.1 ppg)
Scoring Defense: 180 (70.3 ppg) | 51 (64.9 ppg)
FG%: 98 (45.44%) | 305 (40.88%)
3pt%: 148 (34.25%) | 326 (29.15%)
3pt DEF: 72 (31.60%) | 183 (33.80%)
Musselman's Keys to the Game
“Coach Williams is a great coach, I loved watching his teams play whether it was this year or in the past, he’s a great, great coach and he gets his guys to play really, really hard. They understand their roles. We expect it to be like the last year’s games, they were hard-fought games and they’ve got some good pieces.
“Jackson’s a good scorer, Chandler can shoot the ball, Gordan’s played the point well for them and Miller, we talked about offensively, and Flagg was a really good player last year and he’s a good player this year, so they have a really, really good team.
“No. 5 Miller is a really, really good basketball player. He draws fouls for them excellent rebounder can really, really score the basketball. They’ve isolated him a lot in the post, mid-post and the elbow area. A really tough cover for sure.”
Latest Headlines
LAST TIME OUT: Hogs crush South Carolina in 10th straight SEC win
Hoops Notebook: Ball movement, Muss milestone, more
PREVIEW: Better late than never: Hogs host Aggies for season finale
Desi Sills comes alive in win over Gamecocks
Eric Musselman named semifinalist for Coach of the Year
Analyzing SEC tournament seeding possibilities with one game to go
Moses Moody earns second SEC honor + mock draft review
Vegas Line
Arkansas -15, O/U 136.5
ESPN BPI gives Arkansas a 93.3% chance to win