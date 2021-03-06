HawgBeat - Gameday Central: How to watch Arkansas-Texas A&M, spread, more

College Students, get a year of HawgBeat coverage for just $11.95. Request details via email from your school account (.edu) to nchavanelle@yahoo.com.

After postponing both the home and away matchup due to Covid-19 protocols, the Aggies are finally entering Razorback country to face the Hogs on Saturday afternoon. This will be the 161st meeting between the two teams–the Razorbacks hold a 103-57 advantage overall. The last time these two squads played was back in March of 2020, where the Hogs fell in Reed Arena 77-69.

Riding a 10-game conference win streak, Arkansas is one of the hottest teams in the nation. Their last game was a 101-73 blowout win over the South Carolina Gamecocks, putting them at 20-5 overall and 12-4 in the SEC. This game against A&M will close out the regular season for the Hogs, leading into tournament play next week.

Texas A&M just played their first game in about a month on Wednesday, losing a close one to Mississippi State, 63-57. They are still looking to get their flow back after the long pause to the season due to the coronavirus. They are sitting at 8-8 overall and 2-7 in the SEC heading into their last game of the regular season.

Here is everything you need to know for the matchup with the Aggies: