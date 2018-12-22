Gameday Central: How to watch Arkansas-Texas State, Vegas spread, more
Here is everything you need to know about Arkansas’ game today…
Opponent: Texas State (10-1 overall, 4-1 on the road)
Location: Bud Walton Arena
Tipoff time: 1 p.m. CT
TV: SEC Network
Online stream: WatchESPN app/ESPN3.com
Commentators: Kevin Fitzgerald (play-by-play), Pat Bradley (color analyst)
Radio: Razorback/IMG Sports Network
Satellite: XM Channel 385
Advanced Ratings - Texas State | Arkansas
~NCAA NET: No. 82 | No. 105
~KenPom: No. 131 | No. 56
~Sagarin: No. 141 | No. 47
~ESPN BPI: No. 126 | No. 99
Projections
~Vegas: -11 (O/U 144.5) … That equates to about Arkansas 78, Texas State 67
~ESPN BPI: Arkansas has a 71.5 percent chance to win and is favored by 6.3 points
Projected Starters
Texas State
~#35 G Jaylen Shead: R-Jr., 6-1, 190 (6.3 pts, 4.8 reb, 5.0 ast)
~#22 G Nijal Pearson: Jr., 6-5, 200 (19.9 pts, 4.3 reb, 1.8 ast, 1.4 stl)
~#2 G Tre'Larenz Nottingham: Sr., 6-2, 185 (10.7 pts, 3.5 reb, 2.7 ast)
~#23 F Alex Peacock: Sr., 6-7, 215 (9.0 pts, 7.0 reb, 2.9 ast)
~#45 F Eric Terry: R-Jr., 6-8, 230 (8.2 pts, 3.3 reb, 0.7 blk)
Arkansas
~#5 G Jalen Harris: R-So., 6-2, 166 (9.1 pts, 3.1 reb, 7.2 ast, 1.2 stl)
~#1 G Isaiah Joe: Fr., 6-5, 167 (16.5 pts, 2.5 reb, 2.1 ast, 1.2 stl)
~#13 G Mason Jones: So., 6-5, 207 (13.8 pts, 5.4 reb, 3.1 ast)
~#2 F Adrio Bailey: Jr., 6-6, 222 (7.8 pts, 4.1 reb, 1.3 blk)
~#10 F Daniel Gafford: So., 6-11, 233 (17.5 pts, 9.2 reb, 2.4 blk)
~BENCH: #35 F Reggie Chaney: Fr., 6-8, 222 (5.7 pts, 4.3 reb, 1.8 blk) ... Mike Anderson hinted Thursday that he might make a change to the lineup, which could mean Chaney starts instead of Bailey.
Stat Comparison
|Stat
|Arkansas
|Texas State
|
Points per game
|
83.3
|
75.5
|
Field goal %
|
46.3
|
47.5
|
3-point field goal %
|
35.5
|
35.6
|
Free throw %
|
65.5
|
73.0
|
Rebound margin
|
-0.2
|
+7.9
|
Assists per game
|
18.4
|
17.6
|
Assist-to-turnover ratio
|
1.37
|
1.26
|
Blocks per game
|
6.4
|
2.8
|
Opp. points per game
|
70.8
|
61.4
|
Opp. field goal %
|
38.3
|
37.9
|
Opp. 3-point field goal %
|
30.1
|
30.6