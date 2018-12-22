Here is everything you need to know about Arkansas’ game today…

Opponent: Texas State (10-1 overall, 4-1 on the road)

Location: Bud Walton Arena

Tipoff time: 1 p.m. CT

TV: SEC Network

Online stream: WatchESPN app/ESPN3.com

Commentators: Kevin Fitzgerald (play-by-play), Pat Bradley (color analyst)

Radio: Razorback/IMG Sports Network

Satellite: XM Channel 385

Advanced Ratings - Texas State | Arkansas

~NCAA NET: No. 82 | No. 105

~KenPom: No. 131 | No. 56

~Sagarin: No. 141 | No. 47

~ESPN BPI: No. 126 | No. 99

Projections

~Vegas: -11 (O/U 144.5) … That equates to about Arkansas 78, Texas State 67

~ESPN BPI: Arkansas has a 71.5 percent chance to win and is favored by 6.3 points

Projected Starters

Texas State

~#35 G Jaylen Shead: R-Jr., 6-1, 190 (6.3 pts, 4.8 reb, 5.0 ast)

~#22 G Nijal Pearson: Jr., 6-5, 200 (19.9 pts, 4.3 reb, 1.8 ast, 1.4 stl)

~#2 G Tre'Larenz Nottingham: Sr., 6-2, 185 (10.7 pts, 3.5 reb, 2.7 ast)

~#23 F Alex Peacock: Sr., 6-7, 215 (9.0 pts, 7.0 reb, 2.9 ast)

~#45 F Eric Terry: R-Jr., 6-8, 230 (8.2 pts, 3.3 reb, 0.7 blk)

Arkansas

~#5 G Jalen Harris: R-So., 6-2, 166 (9.1 pts, 3.1 reb, 7.2 ast, 1.2 stl)

~#1 G Isaiah Joe: Fr., 6-5, 167 (16.5 pts, 2.5 reb, 2.1 ast, 1.2 stl)

~#13 G Mason Jones: So., 6-5, 207 (13.8 pts, 5.4 reb, 3.1 ast)

~#2 F Adrio Bailey: Jr., 6-6, 222 (7.8 pts, 4.1 reb, 1.3 blk)

~#10 F Daniel Gafford: So., 6-11, 233 (17.5 pts, 9.2 reb, 2.4 blk)

~BENCH: #35 F Reggie Chaney: Fr., 6-8, 222 (5.7 pts, 4.3 reb, 1.8 blk) ... Mike Anderson hinted Thursday that he might make a change to the lineup, which could mean Chaney starts instead of Bailey.

Stat Comparison