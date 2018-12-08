Here is everything you need to know about Arkansas’ game today…

Opponent: Western Kentucky (4-4 overall, 0-3 on the road)

Location: Bud Walton Arena

Tipoff time: 2:30 p.m. CT

TV: SEC Network

Online stream: WatchESPN app/ESPN3.com

Commentators: Sam Ravech (play-by-play), Mark Wise (color analyst)

Radio: Razorback/IMG Sports Network

Satellite: XM Channel 384

Advanced Ratings - Western Kentucky | Arkansas

~NCAA NET: No. 174 | No. 34

~KenPom: No. 111 | No. 45

~Sagarin: No. 112 | No. 33

~ESPN BPI: No. 54 | No. 89

Projections

~Vegas: -10 (O/U 153) … That equates to about Arkansas 82, Western Kentucky 72

~ESPN BPI: Arkansas has a 54.2 percent chance to win and is favored by 1.2 points

Projected Starters

Western Kentucky

~#11 G Taveion Hollingsworth: So., 6-2, 165 (17.3 pts, 4.3 reb, 2.4 ast, 2.0 stl)

~#4 G Josh Anderson: So., 6-6, 195 (7.1 pts, 2.8 reb, 1.9 ast, 1.8 stl)

~#2 G/F Jared Savage: R-Jr., 6-5, 200 (14.1 pts, 3.3 reb, 1.1 ast)

~#13 F Desean Murray: Sr., 6-4, 215 (10.9 pts, 4.7 reb, 1.7 ast)

~#23 C Charles Bassey: Fr., 6-11, 245 (13.8 pts, 9.6 reb, 2.4 blk, 1.6 stl)

Arkansas

~#5 G Jalen Harris: R-So., 6-2, 166 (8.6 pts, 3.3 reb, 7.3 ast, 1.3 stl)

~#1 G Isaiah Joe: Fr., 6-5, 167 (16.0 pts, 2.7 reb, 2.7 ast, 1.7 reb)

~#13 G Mason Jones: So., 6-5, 207 (14.3 pts, 5.9 reb, 3.0 ast)

~#2 F Adrio Bailey: Jr., 6-6, 222 (10.9 pts, 4.1 reb, 1.6 ast, 1.4 blk, 1.3 stl)

~#10 F Daniel Gafford: So., 6-11, 233 (18.7 pts, 8.7 reb, 2.1 blk)

Stat Comparison