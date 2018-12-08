Gameday Central: How to watch Arkansas-Western Kentucky, Vegas spread, more
Here is everything you need to know about Arkansas’ game today…
Opponent: Western Kentucky (4-4 overall, 0-3 on the road)
Location: Bud Walton Arena
Tipoff time: 2:30 p.m. CT
TV: SEC Network
Online stream: WatchESPN app/ESPN3.com
Commentators: Sam Ravech (play-by-play), Mark Wise (color analyst)
Radio: Razorback/IMG Sports Network
Satellite: XM Channel 384
Advanced Ratings - Western Kentucky | Arkansas
~NCAA NET: No. 174 | No. 34
~KenPom: No. 111 | No. 45
~Sagarin: No. 112 | No. 33
~ESPN BPI: No. 54 | No. 89
Projections
~Vegas: -10 (O/U 153) … That equates to about Arkansas 82, Western Kentucky 72
~ESPN BPI: Arkansas has a 54.2 percent chance to win and is favored by 1.2 points
Projected Starters
Western Kentucky
~#11 G Taveion Hollingsworth: So., 6-2, 165 (17.3 pts, 4.3 reb, 2.4 ast, 2.0 stl)
~#4 G Josh Anderson: So., 6-6, 195 (7.1 pts, 2.8 reb, 1.9 ast, 1.8 stl)
~#2 G/F Jared Savage: R-Jr., 6-5, 200 (14.1 pts, 3.3 reb, 1.1 ast)
~#13 F Desean Murray: Sr., 6-4, 215 (10.9 pts, 4.7 reb, 1.7 ast)
~#23 C Charles Bassey: Fr., 6-11, 245 (13.8 pts, 9.6 reb, 2.4 blk, 1.6 stl)
Arkansas
~#5 G Jalen Harris: R-So., 6-2, 166 (8.6 pts, 3.3 reb, 7.3 ast, 1.3 stl)
~#1 G Isaiah Joe: Fr., 6-5, 167 (16.0 pts, 2.7 reb, 2.7 ast, 1.7 reb)
~#13 G Mason Jones: So., 6-5, 207 (14.3 pts, 5.9 reb, 3.0 ast)
~#2 F Adrio Bailey: Jr., 6-6, 222 (10.9 pts, 4.1 reb, 1.6 ast, 1.4 blk, 1.3 stl)
~#10 F Daniel Gafford: So., 6-11, 233 (18.7 pts, 8.7 reb, 2.1 blk)
Stat Comparison
|Stat
|Arkansas
|Western Kentucky
|
Points per game
|
87.4
|
71.1
|
Field goal %
|
48.5
|
44.0
|
3-point field goal %
|
36.7
|
36.0
|
Free throw %
|
63.2
|
70.7
|
Rebound margin
|
+1.4
|
+0.1
|
Assists per game
|
20.1
|
10.8
|
Assist-to-turnover ratio
|
1.47
|
0.77
|
Blocks per game
|
6.1
|
5.3
|
Opp. points per game
|
70.6
|
71.4
|
Opp. field goal %
|
36.3
|
43.5
|
Opp. 3-point field goal %
|
29.4
|
33.3