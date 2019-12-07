The Razorbacks have started off hot this season going 8-0 with an impressive away game win over Georgia Tech. This is the first time the Hogs have started out 8-0 since the 1997-98 season.

Despite losing the past two games they’ve played, including one of them being against No.1 Louisville where they lost 71-54, the Hilltoppers are off to a decent start to the season with a 6-3 record and are currently placed first in Conference USA.

The Razorback defense ranks fifth in the nation in points allowed per game (52.6) and ninth in scoring margin (19.5). They're now ranked second in 3-point defense behind Idaho State, allowing just 19.9%.

Western Kentucky is ranked 13th in field goal percentage (50.5%) and they average 79.6 points per game. The Hilltoppers have only been held under 60 points in one game, the loss to Louisville.

Here is everything you need to know for the matchup with the Hilltoppers:

Important Times:

Doors Open: 4:30 p.m.

Tip Off: 6:30 p.m.

TV/Radio

TV: CBS Sports Network (Ben Holden and Michael O’Donnell)

Radio: Learfield IMG College Razorback Sports Network (Chuck Barrett and Matt Zimmerman)

Sirius/XM: Channel 984

From the Head Hog Eric Musselman:

“Obviously they are a really talented team. You start off talking about their inside playoff Bassey No. 23 at the 5-spot. And then their power forward No. 22 Williams. And obviously No. 11 Hollingsworth at the point is a very confident guy. And No. 5 at the guard is really good scorer that you can’t give air space to and is a transfer. And Savage at the small forward No. 2 and Anderson, No. 4 has played really well off the bench for them. So that’s what we’re kind of looking at from a roster standpoint from Western Kentucky.”

“They are probably going to try to throw the ball inside to both Bassey, No. 23 and 22, Williams. Both of those guys. SO we’ve got to be prepared for that. They want to run a 1-3-1 after timeouts. So we’ve got to continually alert our guys to their 1-3-1 after timeouts. We did get some good looks at a 1-3-1 zone because Georgia Tech played it at times. So we’ve added three different offensive sets against the 1-3-1 that will hopefully give where our guys understand the windows are in that thing. They are a great shot-blocking team, too.”

Western Kentucky Players to Know

C Charles Bassey: A 6’11 230 pound sophomore from Nigeria, Bassey leads the team with points per game and rebounds with 15.9 and 9.6 respectively. Shoots 77.8% from the free throw line and averages 1.7 blocks per game. Due to lack of size for Arkansas, Bassey will present the biggest problem.

G Taveion Hollingsworth: The 6’2 junior from Lexington leads all Hilltoppers in minutes played per game with 32.1. He’s also got a team high in assists per game with three and is the third leading scorer for Western Kentucky.

G Camron Justice: A graduate transfer from Hindman, Ky, Justice is the second leading scorer per game for the Hilltoppers with 13.4. He is Western Kentucky's go-to man when it comes to the three ball, shooting 42.9% from beyond the arch.

Keys to the Game:

-Be fundamentally sound, especially below the board. The tallest eligible player for the Razorbacks is forwards Reggie Chaney and Ethan Henderson who are both at 6’8. Taking on a 6’11 center will be tough and they will need to play excellent below the basket to keep their leading scorer from taking over.

-Limit turnovers. Keeping the ball in the hands of Arkansas players will ensure that we score and Western Kentucky doesn’t. Being an away game, Arkansas will need to be smart with the ball.

-Keep the defensive intensity up.

Key Rankings: Arkansas (previous ranking) | Western Kentucky

AP Top 25: 17 votes (13 votes) | 0 votes

KenPom: 27 (25) | 94

Sagarin: 24 (21) | 97

ESPN BPI: 40 (37) | 71

Vegas Line

Arkansas -1.5 O/U -137