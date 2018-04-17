University of Arkansas Athletics

Arkansas fell behind early but tacked on 8 unanswered runs behind two freshman power hitters, flipping the script on Missouri State and winning 11-7 in Baum Stadium Tuesday night. The Razorbacks' first three pitchers - Caleb Bolden, Barrett Loseke and Evan Lee - all struggled to slow down the Bears' offense, giving up 7 runs on 9 hits. Luckily for Arkansas (28-10, 10-5), Kole Ramage and Jake Reindl came through, holding Missouri State (22-11, 5-1) scoreless on 1 hit in the final five and a third. Freshmen Heston Kjerstad and Casey Martin both launched massive home runs in a 5-run fifth inning. Missouri State looked in control in the first few frames, scoring 3 runs in the first and 4 runs in the third. However, the Bears were held scoreless the rest of the way. Drew Millas went 4 for 5 and Landan Ruff drove in 3 runs in the loss. Reliever Jake Fromson was charged with the defeat after surrendering 3 runs on 4 hits. Here's how the Hogs came back to win against Missouri State:

THE WINNING INNINGS

Freshman Caleb Bolden found himself in trouble from the very beginning as he loaded the bases with one out on a bunt single to third, a base knock to left center and a walk. Jack Duffy then landed a bloop single to left, scoring two runs and giving the Bears an early 2-0 lead. Landan Ruff's single to shortstop tacked on another run to make it 3-0 MSU after the first inning. Arkansas answered in a big way by putting Casey Martin and Eric Cole on base on a hit by pitch and a walk. Freshman Heston Kjerstad came thorugh with a seeing-eye single, bringing Martin home and making it 3-1 Bears. After a walk to load the bases, Knight issued a walk to Dominic Fletcher, scoring a run and bringing Arkansas back within a run, 3-2. Knight then nailed Grant Koch, bringing in another run to tie things, 3-3. Logan Wiley entered in relief and drew a two-pitch double play to end the first inning. Missouri State issued a response of their own in the top of the third with 4 runs on 4 hits. Loseke surrendered two doubles to give MSU a 4-3 lead. Evan Lee entered in relief and immediately gave up a walk and a two-run double to left center. Lee then gave up a single and hit a batter to load the bases where he would walk in a run, making it 7-3 Missouri State. The Razorbacks attempted a two-out rally in the bottom of the fourth. McFarland singled to third base and Jack Kenley walked to put two on with two outs. Martin smacked an RBI double to left center to decrease the MSU lead to 7-4. Arkansas loaded the bases, but just like game one against South Carolina, they grounded out to end the threat. Hog hitting found its power in the bottom of the fifth as Kjerstad launched a leadoff solo shot to left field. Shaddy doubled to left center and was brought home by Koch's single up the middle, pushing it to 7-6. Following a single to right by McFarland, Martin mashed a massive two-out, three-run blast to left to give Arkansas its first lead of the game, 9-7. After Bonfield lagged out a triple down the right field line, Kjerstad came thorough again with an RBI single to extend the Razorback lead to 10-7 after six innings. A bunt single, a walk and a fielding error by MSU's third baseman filled the bases for Arkansas with one out in the bottom of the seventh. Kjerstad recorded his fourth RBI of the night on a sacrifice fly to center field, leaving it at 11-7 Razorbacks. Jake Reindl threw the final four innings, holding Missouri State scoreless on one hit and cementing Arkansas' 11-7 victory.

KEY QUOTES

Dave Van Horn on tonight's performance: "I'm glad we came out with a win. We didn't get off to a very good start...It really was a game of, we had to find a guy that could stop them. Bolden didn't do it, Loseke didn't do it and Lee didn't do it...Reindl, he did slow them down...It was good to see our team battle back." Van Horn on playing well during the homestand: "We've got a good team, obviously, so we're going to find different ways to win. We play good at home...proud of them for playing so well these last couple of weeks...Now we've got to go take on Mississippi State in their own ballpark." Van Horn on Casey Martin hitting in the leadoff spot: "He's done a really good job...I see him as a leadoff hitter. He fits the profile...I think he's done a tremendous job...He's just a threat. I like him there." Van Horn on Mississippi State: "They probably have as much talent as they've had...Maybe not quite as much depth in the bullpen...They got off to a bad start, but they've slowly rebounded...They're like every team in our league, they're dangerous." Van Horn on if he's ever had two freshman like Kjerstad and Martin: "Not in the power. I had a couple when I was at Nebraska that could really run...To have two guys that are dynamic like that...What's been fun to watch is they really haven't gone into that severe slump...It's Casey Martin on hitting leadoff: "Moving up you've got to do what you've got to do for your team...I felt pretty comfortable tonight...A lot of stuff Shaddy has told me...shows you what kind of leader he is for this team." Heston Kjerstad on going 9-1 in the homestand: "We had a great homestand here...but I think we're ready to go out and prove that we're a team that not only wins at home, but can also win some series out on the road."



STATS OF THE GAME

Sensational freshmen Heston Kjerstad and Casey Martin both had themselves a big night and played major roles in Arkansas' comeback victory. The two combined to go 5 for 7 with 2 home runs and 8 RBIs. Kjerstad is now hitting .373 with 9 homers and 37 RBIs while Martin is batting .331 with 8 home runs and 32 RBIs. An unpredictable player had a pretty big game for Missouri State. Left fielder Landan Ruff entered Tuesday night's contest batting .158 but went 2 for 4 with a double and 3 RBIs in the loss. Arkansas fans are all too familiar with Jeremy Eierman playing well against the Hogs. Tonight, however, went differently. Eierman finished 0 for 5 with 2 strikeouts. The junior shortstop torched the Razorbacks two years ago when he hit two home runs and launched the game-deciding homer in last season's regional matchup.

WINNING PITCHER

WIN: Kole Ramage (Arkansas): 1 2/3 IP (23 pitches), 0 H, 2 K's, 0 BB, 0 ER SAVE: Jake Reindl (Arkansas): 4.0 IP (52 pitches), 1 H, 7 K's, 1 BB, 0 ER

