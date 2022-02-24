Georgia Tech transfer DE considering Arkansas

With a handful of scholarships to spare, Arkansas likely isn’t done scouring the transfer portal for more help in 2022.

One of the latest players the Razorbacks have zeroed in on is defensive end Jordan Domineck, a graduate transfer from Georgia Tech.

Since sharing his decision to leave the Yellow Jackets on Saturday, Domineck has tweeted about receiving 20 offers ranging from FCS programs like Tennessee State to Power Five programs like Nebraska, Michigan State, Auburn and others.

The first of those offers, though, came from Arkansas. Domineck told HawgBeat that he had a chance to talk to new defensive line coach Deke Adams, as well as head coach Sam Pittman.

“They offered me a couple days ago and it was a really great feeling, to get an SEC offer,” Domineck said. “They were telling me how I would fit into their scheme, how their academic side of it definitely would fit into what I want to do in my future and my plans.

“They told me about all the connections I can make down in Arkansas. They were just telling me how much I should really consider Arkansas as my next home. They thought I’d be a great fit in their program.”

Unlike most players who enter the portal, Domineck’s decision to transfer from Georgia Tech was purely motivated by educational reasons. With a business administration degree already in hand, he is looking for a school where he can get a degree in physical therapy.

“Over this past December break, I really just sat down and thought about what I want to do with the rest of my life after football, whenever that may be,” Domineck said. “Now I really want to go into physical therapy. I want to become a physical therapist, open up a practice of my own and stay as close to the game as possible, hopefully travel with a team.”

Domineck is more than capable on the football field, too. Over the last four years at Georgia Tech, he appeared in 31 games and made 15 starts, including eight in 2021.