MEMPHIS, Tenn. - Rivals.com’s Travis Graf was on hand at MADE Hoops’ The Warmup on Saturday, and there were numerous standouts and storylines to go with the day’s action. Below are some of the top takeaways from the event.

Will Riley backs up ranking, talks schools

Riley had some very impressive moments in two games on Saturday. He scored from all over the court, but his finishing ability in traffic and through contact is what stood out the most. Riley appears to be about 6-foot-8 now and has guard skills and intangibles he’s starting to implement into his game as a wing. Riley spoke with Rivals about the main programs involved in his recruitment: Alabama: “They’re really fast paced and that suits my style. I prefer the up and down style. They said they’re going to stick with me through the spring and see how I progress.” Arkansas: “They’re long and athletic, they spread the floor, and they’re fast paced. I mostly talk to coach (Ronnie) Brewer. They like my game and think I fit there. They’re going to keep in touch during the spring, and they’re excited to recruit me.” Notre Dame: “Coach Hamlett (Tibbs) likes my game. They say to keep up my grades and I should be good. I don’t know too much about them, but they’re a high academic school and that’s important to me.

*****

Jared Harris impresses, looking to visit Kansas

Harris was the most impressive backcourt scorer in the gym on Saturday. He was electrifying in the open court, racing ahead of the crowd for dunks. He also knocked down a few outside jumpers that left his hand with confidence. His most promising attribute displayed, however, was his ability to get downhill. Good things happened whenever he got a head of steam heading to the basket, where he was either scoring on his own or delivering crafty passes to teammates for easy looks. Harris told Rivals that he’s in the process of trying to set up an unofficial visit to Kansas.

*****

Jordan McCullum shows off versatile game, has new school in the mix