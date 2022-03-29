Graf's Takeaways: The Warmup

For the second weekend of the grassroots basketball season, Rivals checked out The Warmup, presented by MADE Hoops, in Fayetteville, Ark. Some of the nation’s best were on display at the event and it was the perfect setting to get a first look of the season at some of the top talent from around the country.

Five-star David Castillo lives up to ranking

David Castillo was terrific for Team Griffin, playing up as a 16-year-old at the 17U level. His multi-level scoring ability and smooth jumper were on full display. He showed off a mature skill set and was always calm under pressure, never letting the opponent speed him up. Castillo had scoring totals of 28, 19 and 14 on the weekend. There’s no question that Castillo is one of the nation’s best in the 2024 recruiting class. Castillo’s offer list includes the likes of Kansas, Texas, Arkansas, Illinois and more.

TSF 17U backcourt duo was dominant

You’d be hard-pressed to find a better backcourt at the grassroots level for the class of 2023 than TSF. Stanford pledge Kanaan Carlyle and recently-decommitted five-star Marvel Allen put on a show all weekend. TSF will also bring five-star point guard Isaiah Collier back into the rotation soon. Carlyle and Allen were simply fantastic every time they stepped on the floor at The Warmup. The duo of five-star guards did a good job of playing off of one another and are already developing chemistry. Those two combined to score 97 points in three games and lead TSF to a 2-1 record on the weekend. Allen, who recently backed off his commitment to LSU, holds offers which include Alabama, Clemson, Illinois, Kansas, Memphis, Ohio State and others. He picked up a Michigan offer after a strong showing in Fayetteville.

Gabe Sisk is a stock riser