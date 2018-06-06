Will Gragg has found a new home in the Power Five, as he has landed in the ACC at Pittsburgh, the school announced Wednesday.

As a graduate transfer, the former Arkansas tight end can play immediately and has two years of eligibility remaining for the Panthers.

“Our tight end room just got an immediate infusion of veteran talent with the addition of Will Gragg," Pitt head coach Pat Narduzzi said in a statement. "He is a tremendously smart and tough competitor who will help us in the run and pass games. Will had a number of options following his graduation from Arkansas and we're thrilled he picked Pitt to continue his academic and athletic careers.”

In three seasons with the Razorbacks, Gragg struggled to get on the field. After signing as a four-star recruit in 2015, he redshirted his first year and then didn't appear in any games in 2016.

The younger brother of former Arkansas tight end Chris Gragg, he finally got playing time last season and appeared in 10 games. However, he caught only five passes for 61 yards.

Gragg announced his decision to become a graduate transfer in April shortly after the conclusion of spring practice, which saw him fall behind Cheyenne O'Grady, Jeremy Patton, Austin Cantrell and Grayson Gunter on the depth chart.

His departure was one of several that helped the Razorbacks get to the NCAA limit of 85 scholarships.

At Pittsburgh, he'll be reunited with quarterback Ricky Town, who spent the 2016 season at Arkansas before transferring to a junior college and eventually signing with the Panthers this year.