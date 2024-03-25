Hagen Smith named SEC Co-Pitcher of the Week
Following an impressive Thursday night performance against the Auburn Tigers, Arkansas baseball left-handed pitcher Hagen Smith earned weekly honors from the SEC for the second time this season.
Smith was named the SEC Co-Pitcher of the Week after fanning 12 Auburn batters in six scoreless innings during Arkansas' 1-0 victory last weekend. It was his fourth double-digit strikeout game of the season and improved his overall record to 4-0.
With the 12-strikeout effort, Smith raised his career total to 261 to move into a tie for fourth on Arkansas' all-time career strikeout list. The junior also allowed just three hits and two walks against the Tigers.
After the performance, Smith now has a 1.24 ERA and 62 strikeouts in 29.0 innings pitched and has held opposing batters to a .116 batting average. Across his previous five starts, — games against Auburn, Missouri, McNeese, Murray State and Oregon State — Smith has a 0.32 ERA to go along with 60 punch outs.
The Arkansas ace was last named the SEC Pitcher of the Week for his legendary Week 2 performance against Oregon State at the Kubota College Baseball Series at Globe Life Field. In that game, Smith recorded a career-high 17 strikeouts in dominant fashion. Smith is the first Razorback pitcher to earn multiple SEC Pitcher of the Week honors in a single season since Kevin Kopps accomplished the feat in 2021.
Smith will take the mound again for the Razorbacks this Thursday against No. 8 LSU. First pitch is set for 6 p.m. CT and it will broadcast on ESPN2.
Note: Some information from Arkansas Athletics.