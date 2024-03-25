Following an impressive Thursday night performance against the Auburn Tigers, Arkansas baseball left-handed pitcher Hagen Smith earned weekly honors from the SEC for the second time this season.

Smith was named the SEC Co-Pitcher of the Week after fanning 12 Auburn batters in six scoreless innings during Arkansas' 1-0 victory last weekend. It was his fourth double-digit strikeout game of the season and improved his overall record to 4-0.

With the 12-strikeout effort, Smith raised his career total to 261 to move into a tie for fourth on Arkansas' all-time career strikeout list. The junior also allowed just three hits and two walks against the Tigers.