Outside of head coach Chad Morris and his staff, no one knows the Razorbacks as well as the local media members who cover the team on a daily basis. They are at every open practice, every press conference and every other opportunity to see and hear the coaches and players. With that in mind, HawgBeat decided to conduct an anonymous local media survey to see how they feel about the upcoming season. We asked six questions to 10 journalists with 179 combined seasons of experience covering the Razorbacks. Here is how they responded... What will be Arkansas final regular-season record? The most common response was 6-6, but there were two votes for 7-5 and two votes for 5-7.

Will Arkansas end its six-game losing streak against Texas A&M? Since the Aggies joined the SEC in 2012, the Razorbacks have lost six straight games in the series. In three of them, Arkansas blew late leads and lost in overtime. Is this the year that streak finally comes to an end? According to our survey, the streak likely reached seven games. Only one journalist said Arkansas would beat Texas A&M.

Which quarterback will make the most starts? This survey was conducted before Monday's announcement that Cole Kelley would start the season opener against Eastern Illinois. All of the votes were for the upperclassmen, with none for true freshmen Connor Noland and John Stephen Jones or redshirt freshman Daulton Hyatt.

Who will be Arkansas' leading rusher? Morris and offensive coordinator Joe Craddock have said several times that running back might be the deepest position on the team. There are five players capable of emerging as the top guy, but Devwah Whaley received half of the votes. Chase Hayden got four votes and Rakeem Boyd got one. T.J. Hammonds and Maleek Williams didn't receive any.

Where will Arkansas rank, 1-14, in scoring defense in the SEC this season? The Razorbacks are coming off the worst season in school history in terms of scoring defense. Their 36.2 points allowed per game were also dead last in the SEC - 1.6 points worse than Ole Miss. How quickly can defensive coordinator John Chavis turn things around?

How many sacks will Arkansas finish with? In addition to having the worst scoring defense in the SEC, Arkansas also had the fewest sacks in the conference last season, with only 19. Over the last five years, the Razorbacks have developed a reputation for not pressuring the quarterback, averaging only 23.2 sacks per season. By comparison, Chavis' last five defenses - three at Texas A&M and two at LSU - have averaged 32.4 sacks per season. That includes last year, when the Aggies led the SEC with 43 sacks. Will his new aggressive style lead to an immediate spike in sacks? The 10 journalists predicted the Razorbacks to finish with anywhere between 25-36 sacks. Their predictions averaged out at 29.6 sacks.