FAYETTEVILLE – A midweek win over Texas Tech and SEC sweep of Alabama has moved Arkansas back into the top five.

The Razorbacks check in at No. 5 in this week’s HawgBeat composite poll, which is comprised of the five major college baseball rankings: Baseball America, D1Baseball, NCBWA, Perfect Game and USA Today Coaches Poll.

In the system that awards 25 points for a No. 1 ranking, 24 points for No. 2, etc., all the way to 1 point for No. 25, Arkansas received 106 points. That is just one point behind Ole Miss for the No. 4 spot.

At the individual level, three of the polls – Baseball America, NCBWA and USA Today – have Arkansas ranked fourth nationally. The other two have the Razorbacks at No. 5 (D1Baseball) and No. 7 (Perfect Game).

Collegiate Baseball, which has Arkansas at No. 6, is not factored into the composite poll because it is a computer-generated ranking and varies wildly each week.

The Razorbacks’ upcoming opponent, LSU, is not ranked in any of the polls for the second straight week, as the Tigers have lost six of their last eight games.

Here is a complete rundown of the HawgBeat composite poll (change from last week in parenthesis, SEC teams in bold, Arkansas opponents in italics):

1. Florida – 124 points (--)

2. Stanford – 121 (--)

3. Oregon State – 112 (+2)

4. Ole Miss – 107 (+2)

5. Arkansas – 106 (+2)

6. North Carolina – 97 (+6)

7. UCLA – 93 (+2)

8. North Carolina State – 90 (-5)

t-9. Clemson – 87 (+1)

t-9. Texas Tech – 87 (-5)

11. Southern Miss – 73.5 (--)

12. Duke – 67 (+1)

13. Kentucky – 66.5 (+1)

14. East Carolina – 61 (-7)

15. Florida State – 52 (+2)

16. Indiana – 51 (--)

17. Coastal Carolina – 42 (+1)

18. Oklahoma State – 35 (+11)

19. Texas A&M – 30 (+1)

20. Vanderbilt – 27 (-5)

21. Minnesota – 25 (+6)

22. Texas – 17 (-3)

23. Georgia – 13 (+2)

t-24. South Florida – 11 (+1)

t-24. UConn – 11 (+3)

Receiving votes: Auburn (6), Tennessee Tech (6), Houston (5), Jacksonville (2)