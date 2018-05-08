FAYETTEVILLE – Arkansas is still a top-10 team despite losing two of three games at LSU over the weekend.



The Razorbacks dropped just two spots and is tied with Clemson for No. 7 in this week's HawgBeat composite poll, which is made up of the five major college baseball rankings.

Baseball America and the NCBWA have Arkansas ranked the highest among the polls, as they each dropped the Razorbacks two spots to No. 6. That two-spot drop was mirrored by D1Baseball, where they are No. 7. Perfect Game (No. 8) and the USA Today Coaches Poll (No. 7) moved Arkansas down one and three spots, respectively.

Both of the Razorbacks' remaining regular-season opponents are in the top 25, with this weekend's foe - Texas A&M - coming in at No. 25. They wrap up the season at Georgia, which moved up to No. 16 after sweeping Missouri on the road.

In all, there are seven SEC teams in the composite poll, headlined by No. 1 Florida.

Here is a complete rundown of the HawgBeat composite poll (change from last week in parenthesis, SEC teams in bold, Arkansas opponents in italics):

1. Florida - 124 points (--)

2. Stanford - 121 (--)

3. Oregon State - 114 (--)

4. North Carolina - 105 (+2)

5. North Carolina State - 104 (+3)

6. Ole Miss - 97 (-2)

t-7. Arkansas - 96 (-2)

t-7. Clemson - 96 (+2)

9. Southern Miss - 83 (+2)

10. Texas Tech - 79 (-1)

11. Duke - 74.5 (+1)

12. East Carolina - 69 (+2)

13. UCLA - 64.5 (-6)

14. Florida State - 58 (+1)

15. Minnesota - 55 (+6)

16. Georgia - 52 (+7)

17. Texas - 47 (+5)

18. Auburn - 40.5 (+8)

19. Kentucky - 34 (-6)

20. UConn - 20 (+4)

21. Stetson - 17 (N/A)

22. Coastal Carolina - 16 (-5)

23. Oklahoma State - 15 (-5)

24. Tennessee Tech - 14.5 (+2)

25. Texas A&M - 13 (-6)

Receiving votes: South Florida (9), Indiana (7)