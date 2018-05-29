FAYETTEVILLE -- Arkansas will begin its journey to Omaha as a top-eight team according to the rankings, in addition to the NCAA Tournament selection committee.



The Razorbacks check in at No. 7, up one spot from last week, in the HawgBeat composite poll, which is made up of the five major college baseball rankings. (This week's composite includes only four because D1Baseball did not release an updated top-25.)

That is two spots lower than where the committee has them, as they are the No. 5 overall national seed for the NCAA Tournament.

Perfect Game is the only poll that has Arkansas ranked that high, with the USA Today Coaches Poll being one spot back at No. 6. The Razorbacks are No. 8 in the Baseball America and NCBWA top-25 rankings.

Five SEC teams ended up in the composite poll, with a sixth just outside of the top 25.

Southern Miss, the No. 2 seed in the Fayetteville Regional, comes in at No. 14, while East Carolina - the regional host paired with Arkansas - is No. 12.

Here is a complete rundown of the HawgBeat composite poll (change from last week in parenthesis, SEC teams in bold, Arkansas opponents in italics):

t-1. Florida - 97

t-1. Oregon State - 97

t-3. Ole Miss - 91

t-3. Stanford - 91

5. Florida State - 82

6. Clemson - 78

7. Arkansas - 77

8. North Carolina - 74

9. Minnesota - 68

10. Texas Tech - 59

11. Georgia - 56

12. East Carolina - 55.5

13. North Carolina State - 51

14. Southern Miss - 48

15. Stetson - 44.5

16. Coastal Carolina - 41

17. Texas - 40

18. Duke - 35

19. Auburn - 22.5

20. UConn - 21.5

21. UCLA - 20.5

22. Louisville - 15

23. Tennessee Tech - 13

24. Houston - 11.5

25. Missouri State - 7

Receiving votes: South Florida (2), Texas A&M (2)